The pros and cons of putting the farm into company status

Incorporation or forming a private limited company can provide farmers with an opportunity to plan and manage taxes more efficiently but succession and finances are the critical issues to consider.

A limited liability company is a separate legal entity. In most cases the land and buildings are not transferred to the company, but the stock, tools and equipment are transferred.

If the machinery with loans attached are transferred, the owner will need to get agreement from the financier or bank to proceed with incorporation. You will also need to transfer your herd into the company name.

Where entitlements are transferred into the company it is advisable to check with your agricultural consultant to ensure entitlements are 'activated' to prevent losing them to the national reserve.

The main beneficiaries are farmers in expansion mode, that is those who are buying land, building on the farm or investing heavily in new machinery.

Paying the lower rate of corporation at 12.5pc is an advantage as all of the money made by the farm can be used to pay the debts or loans once the tax has been paid. This allows you to pay off loans much quicker than if you had to pay tax at upwards of 50pc on the money before you made the repayments. Farmers who pay tax at the higher rate and do not intend to spend all of their income in that year should also benefit.

Another significant advantage is that no Universal Social Charge (USC) or Pay Related Social Charge (PRSI) are payable on company profits.

Off farm income

Those with an off-farm income which would push their on-farm earnings into the higher tax bracket could also benefit from operating in a limited company. Where this farmer is not drawing heavily on the farm income it allows more monies to be available for farm improvements etc.

If you choose to pay yourself a salary from the company you will pay the full rate of income tax on that money, including where it pushes you into the higher tax band.

Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT)

The standard rate of CAT for gifts and inheritances received on or after 6 December 2012 is 33pc.

Gift Tax

The amount/value of a gift or inheritance which can be received tax free depends on the relationship to the donor.

The CAT thresholds for gifts or inheritances on or after 12/10/2016 are:

Group A (A son or daughter of the person giving the gift or inheritance) is €310,000.

Group B (A parent, brother, sister, niece, nephew, grandparent, grandchild, lineal ancestor or a lineal descendant of the disponer -person who transfers the property to another) is €32,500.

Group C (People with a relationship to the disponer not already covered in Groups A or B) is €16,250.

When you consider the above amounts which can be gifted or inherited without attracting CAT of some sort, for many the family farm will be valued much higher.

Agricultural Relief

Agricultural relief is a relief from the above inheritance tax thresholds in certain circumstances. If applicable, it can provide up to 90pc relief on gifts/inheritances of relevant agricultural property.

The relief is not a full relief from inheritance tax. It is relief in the form of a deduction of 90pc from the market value of the agricultural property. In other words, the beneficiary can reduce the value of the relevant gift/inheritance of agricultural property by 90pc of its value for the purposes of calculating inheritance tax.

For a beneficiary to qualify for this relief certain criteria need to be complied with:-

The property comprising of the gift/inheritance must be agricultural property at the date of the gift /inheritance.

The beneficiary must be a 'farmer' at the valuation date (which in general terms means the date the property is valued).

It should be noted that it is not the everyday definition of a farmer that applies here. In order to be able to benefit from the relief, a farmer is a person who can show that not less than 80pc of their assets, after receiving a gift, comprises of agricultural property. You must also either:

Farm the agricultural property on a commercial basis for at least six years from that date or lease the property to someone who farms the agricultural property on a commercial basis for at least six years from that date.

Additionally, the person receiving the gift or inheritance, or the person leasing the property must either have an approved agricultural qualification or farm the agricultural property for at least 50pc of their normal working hours.

If you are not eligible for Agricultural relief you should consider Business relief as it has similar advantages and is less restrictive in some ways.

Theresa Murphy is a barrister based in Ardrahan, Co Galway

Indo Farming