Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

The case of a farm partnership gone sour - and what to do when things go wrong

Like a marriage, you need to find the right partner, keep working on the relationship and avoid rancour in the event of a break-up

Prior to entering a partnership, something akin to a pre-marriage course would not go astray, says Martin O'Sullivan. Stock image. Expand
Kerry farmland. Photo: Don MacMonagle Expand

Close

Prior to entering a partnership, something akin to a pre-marriage course would not go astray, says Martin O'Sullivan. Stock image.

Prior to entering a partnership, something akin to a pre-marriage course would not go astray, says Martin O'Sullivan. Stock image.

Kerry farmland. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Kerry farmland. Photo: Don MacMonagle

/

Prior to entering a partnership, something akin to a pre-marriage course would not go astray, says Martin O'Sullivan. Stock image.

Farm partnerships between unrelated parties can be a voyage into shark-infested waters for those who have not thoroughly planned and thought through what they are getting into.

Embarking on a partnership requires professional guidance from an advisor with experience of setting up partnerships and sorting out the mess when they go wrong.

Most Watched

Privacy