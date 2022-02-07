The case of a farm partnership gone sour - and what to do when things go wrong

Farm partnerships between unrelated parties can be a voyage into shark-infested waters for those who have not thoroughly planned and thought through what they are getting into.

Embarking on a partnership requires professional guidance from an advisor with experience of setting up partnerships — and sorting out the mess when they go wrong.

I recently encountered a case where things were about to unravel that makes for an ideal case study of how and why things can go wrong and how they can be resolved.

This is the brief I received from a client I will call Farmer Joe whose partnership with Farmer Pat is about to hit the rocks.

Case study

“I have been in a farm partnership with a neighbour for the past two years, but he has indicated he wants out.

“We had been very close, helping each other out with calving and holidays over the years and it led us to discuss going into partnership proper.

“We used the Department of Agriculture template on setting up a farm partnership and we sat down with an agricultural advisor when we were formalising things, but things have changed since then.

“I was milking 120 cows at the time and he was in sheep and had an off-farm job, but was looking at getting into dairying, so we thought it made sense for us to work together.

“When we set up the partnership the plan was to increase to 300, which we did. To accommodate this we put in a new rotary milking parlour, in my farmyard, at considerable cost.

“We borrowed €500,000 against the farm partnership and extended a calving shed as well on his farm. We financed the extra cows from cash from the two farms, fairly evenly at the time.

“However, over the past year things have started to go downhill badly. We cannot seem to agree on anything.

“His son, who is working on the farm, is not helping matters. He recently suggested that we might be better off to call it a day and go our separate ways after we had a serious argument that nearly came to blows.

“My partner is unbelievably untidy, which is something I cannot tolerate.

“He is also a bit fond of the drink which has caused issues from time to time.

“What are my options to tackle this situation, given the joint debt there now is on the farm?”

This is a familiar tale. Partnerships are like marriages and need working at, along with a fair measure of give and take. Here are some steps to follow before, during and at the end of a partnership.

Pre-planning

Prior to entering a partnership, something akin to a pre-marriage course would not go astray. Farmers are well used to doing courses such as Glás courses and nutrient management courses, so why not a pre-partnership course?

In the case study, a course might have made it clear that Farmer Joe and Farmer Pat were just not compatible, despite being friends and having co-operated in the past.

Give serious thought to what you know (and can find out) about your prospective partner’s character and also consider your own imperfections.

Is he or are you suitable material for what is akin to a second marriage?

Partnership agreement

Having spoken to Farmer Joe, it was apparent that the advisor was focused on the paperwork associated with creating a registered partnership and paid scant attention to the partnership agreement or indeed the actual partnership.

As a result, the partnership agreement and on-farm agreement are the original Department of Agriculture templates with few modifications or elaborations.

For example, there is no provision in the partnership agreement regarding early termination in the context of infrastructure erected on their respective farms.

Nor is there reference to the allocation of certain assets or allocation of lands leased in by the partnership.

These can be very contentious issues in the event of a break-up.

Preparation of a partnership agreement is not a form-filling exercise.

Seek out an ACA or Teagasc advisor who is known to be expert in farm partnerships.

Mediation

If things start to go wrong, try mediation in preference to termination.

Be prepared to change and compromise, at least until both partners are in a fit financial position to exit and go their separate ways.

Firstly, as with any marriage, the parties will need to air and discuss the issues that are causing difficulties.

This is best done by the intervention of an independent advisor, who will mediate.

Hard decisions may have to be made if the partnership is to survive in the medium term — in the case study, maybe Farmer Pat’s son will have to go.

If there is financial benefit for both partners in keeping the partnership alive, it is well worth considering changes that might keep the show on the road.

Splitting up

Where it is clear that there are irreconcilable differences and a dissolution of the partnership is inevitable, the question arises as to how are the spoils and debts are divided.

Farmer Joe is worried about the partnership debt; with a new rotary parlour built on his farm, in the event of a break-up he may not have sufficient land or stock to justify it, or repay the debt.



Following an agreement to call it a day, the partnership accountant will be asked to prepare a closing statement of affairs, which will include the market value of all stocks, machinery and equipment, along with farm infrastructure erected during the partnership.

If a well-prepared partnership agreement is in place, there will be protocols set down for dealing with the valuation and allocation of such assets.

The partnership agreement should also contain an arbitration clause in the event of disputes.

Sadly, too often this is not the case, and the parties end up at loggerheads, resorting to the courts to resolve their differences.

This is the classic doomsday scenario, because nobody wins and costs can often exceed the value of what’s at issue in the first place.