Ten steps to investing your money in a safe place 

How to invest and keep yourself out of harm’s way

Louise McBride Twitter Email

The recent controversy at Davy and the ongoing Dolphin Trust saga has left many investors worried. The Davy case – which saw the stockbroker fined €4.1m following the involvement of 16 of its then employees in a bond deal scandal in 2014 – has raised serious questions about the extent to which investment firms can be relied on to act in the best interests of clients.

Separately, about 1,800 Irish investors who invested more than €107m in Dolphin Trust have little hope of ever seeing their money again after the company, which is now known as the German Property Group, collapsed into insolvency last year. Dolphin Trust is not regulated by the Central Bank.

These cases – along with previous controversies such as the collapses of Custom House Capital in October 2011 and W&R Morrogh in 2001 – show just how vulnerable investors can be when they entrust their money to a firm.

