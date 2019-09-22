Succession planning is vital to avoid nasty tax surprises for your family

When it comes to protecting the future wellbeing of farm families, succession planning is vital.

Get it right, and as well as delivering financial benefits for you and your successor, it can help prevent family disputes.

Get it wrong, and you may land yourself and/or your successors with unexpected tax bills.

Despite their rising age profile, 86pc of more than 2,100 farmers who participated in research for the 2019 Irish Farm Report do not have a formal succession plan in place.

Although you might have an idea of what you want to happen to your business when you retire or die, this will have no impact on what actually takes place unless you document your succession plan and make a will.

As well as reflecting your own wishes, your plan needs to take into account the wishes of your family members in order to avoid future problems.

Asking your accountant or agri-advisor to chair a family meeting can be a good way to clarify expectations and get buy-in.

Remember to keep family members updated if circumstances change or you subsequently change the plan.

Practical issues to cover in your plan include making provision for your future income, looking after your spouse and children, and deciding what will happen to your dwelling house and other assets as well as the farm.

Why planning matters

While you may be 'cash poor', average land value is around €9,072 per acre so your farm is a valuable asset.

Without appropriate succession planning in place, passing on an average 33 ha farm asset to your child could burden them with a substantial Capital Acquisitions Tax bill.

This is because while the first €320,000 of an inheritance from a parent to a child is exempt from CAT, the balance is liable at 33pc. So, on an inheritance from parent to child of €740,000, this could result in a CAT bill of €138,600 (€740,000 minus €320,000 x 0.33).

However, with appropriate succession planning, CAT relief can eliminate this liability.

While CAT is a tax on the transferee, Capital Gains Tax is a tax on the transferor.

Gains made when disposing of assets are subject to CGT at 33pc; however depending on factors such as your age, who you are transferring assets to, and the value of the assets, CGT reliefs can reduce or even eliminate your CGT liability, provided you satisfy the relevant conditions.

A point to bear in mind when making provision for children is that a parent can gift a site to their child tax-free provided the site is less than an acre and valued at less than €500,000.

Staying involved

If you will need to continue to draw income from the farm into your old age, or want to stay involved in the business, partnership can be a way to achieve this.

As well as allowing the next generation to be more involved in running the business, partnership can be beneficial from an income tax point of view as farm profits are split.

Another advantage is that DAFM-registered partnerships may qualify for enhanced stock relief.

In addition, subject to certain conditions, you may qualify for a tax credit of up to €5,000 per annum, for up to five years, if you register a Succession Farm Partnership. (There is a cumulative lifetime cap of €70,000 on the amount of tax relief that can be claimed for stamp duty relief, stock relief and the succession farm partnership tax credit).

No successor?

If you do not have a successor willing to take over the farm, you may want to consider selling your assets.

Again, there will be CGT implications on any gains you make, but Retirement Relief and/or Entrepreneur Relief may potentially eliminate your CGT liability.

Declan McEvoy is a partner and head of tax with ifac

