Robin Talbot: Why would I retire? I love farming — there’s nothing in the world I would rather be doing

Some people spend much of their working lives dreaming about retirement, being able to play as much golf as they want, travelling the world, going on a cruise, not having to get up in the morning, etc.

But I have no plans to retire. While I am heading towards what would broadly be considered retirement age, there is nothing that is currently pulling or pushing me in that direction.

In terms of the lack of a pull, I absolutely love farming and there is nothing in the world I would prefer to be doing with my life.

I love working with cattle, from seeing the newborn calf taking its first steps, all the way through to watching it grow and mature.

I get great satisfaction looking at contented, well-fed, stock.

I feel immense pride and pleasure knowing that they are the outcome of decisions we have taken on breeding, feeding, etc.

This is something we keep trying to improve upon, with little tweaks here and there.

I am certainly of the mind that, it’s not that you give up things as you age, it’s more that you age when you give up things.

I am also in the fortunate position that I am physically able to farm as I want to.

On the other side of the coin, there is no push for me to retire, in the sense that our children are still in education.

I don’t know whether they will want to farm or not. At the moment, neither of them is showing a massive interest. I will not put any pressure on them to farm. As long as they are happy and healthy, that will do me.

Looking to my future in farming, the first thing to say is that I believe I have one. I am still learning and I believe that I still have plenty to contribute.

My plan is to stay farming for as long as I have my health and my appetite for it. At some stage, I may need to slow down.

Where I see myself going is, whenever it happens, to evolve from a full-time commercial farmer into a hobby farmer.

I always see farming in my future, however long or short that may be!

Robin Talbot farms in Ballacolla, Co Laois, in partnership with his mother Pam and wife Ann