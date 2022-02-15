Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Robin Talbot: Why would I retire? I love farming — there’s nothing in the world I would rather be doing

Robin Talbot, Ballacolla, Co. Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand

Close

Robin Talbot, Ballacolla, Co. Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Robin Talbot, Ballacolla, Co. Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Robin Talbot, Ballacolla, Co. Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Robin Talbot

Some people spend much of their working lives dreaming about retirement, being able to play as much golf as they want, travelling the world, going on a cruise, not having to get up in the morning, etc.

But I have no plans to retire. While I am heading towards what would broadly be considered retirement age, there is nothing that is currently pulling or pushing me in that direction.

Most Watched

Privacy