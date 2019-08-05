Roads eeal between IFA and Government saved State €300m

A deal struck between the Government and the IFA saved has saved the State up to €300m on the cost of new road projects, according to Michael Nolan, chief executive Transport Infrastructure Ireland, TII.

He told a hearing of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport recently that the development of a code of practice with the farming community has been critical to the success of road projects in Ireland over the past 20 years.

"We developed the code of practice with the IFA and agreed it with Government and the IFA.

"That paid major dividends with co-operation from landowners. They allowed us to go on site to do surveys. They moved cattle when we wanted to do something on site. We got fantastic co-operation from the farming community.

"Without that, I would say the roads programme would have lasted a further two or three years and would have cost a further €200 million or €300 million, Mr Nolan told the hearing.

In 2016, the IFA signed its latest agreement with the Government on road projects in respect of land compulsorily acquired or to be acquired for the development of the national road network.

The agreement saw a fixed payment of €3,000 per acre being paid to landowners on all lands and associated areas acquired for national road improvement works in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

The agreement shaped further an original 2001 deal between the then GGovernment and the IFA.

