Reform of Fair Deal scheme aims to ease burden on farmers

Legislation to ease the financial burden of the Fair Deal scheme on farmers will be brought before the Dáil within the next three months, the Junior Minister for Older People has pledged.

Mary Butler said the long-promised reform of the scheme will put a cap on how much farmers and business owners have to contribute towards nursing-home costs.

“I’ll be moving the legislation in the first quarter of this year – it’s in the Programme for Government and it is a priority of mine and of the Taoiseach,” she told the Irish Independent.

Ms Butler, a Fianna Fáil minister from Waterford, also said a similar scheme, which will allow people to grow old in their own homes through State supports, will be in place by 2022.

The minister said changes to the Fair Deal scheme are necessary as farmers are reluctant to sign up because they fear they will lose their farms.

“Currently there’s no a cap on contributions for farming and business assets and this has proven to be traditionally problematic,” she said.

“There would have been farmers who would be slow to take up nursing-home care because they were afraid they might lose their farm,” she added.

The change to the Nursing Home Support Scheme (NHSS) is to cap contributions based on farm and business assets at three years where a family successor commits to continuing the operation when the owner is in care.

The current system sees farm families and small business owners required to set aside 7.5pc of the value of their land annually to fund a place in a nursing home and there is no cap on contributions.

In order to qualify for the new scheme the farmer/business owner, their partner or nominated family successor must have worked the farm or business for three out of the previous five years.

“A few details will have to be ironed out in terms of the successor because someone has to run the farm,” Ms Butler said. “Where it might prove problematic is if a bachelor farmer doesn’t have a niece or a nephew who will have farmed the land for the last three of five years. It’s far more straightforward for a father and son or father and daughter,” she added.

Ms Butler said she also wants to give people the option of choosing between nursing homes and their own home in their later years.

The Waterford TD said she will be enacting a statutory home-care scheme which was commenced by her predecessor, Jim Daly.

The scheme will see people contribute to the cost of being cared for in their own homes in the same way the Fair Deal scheme works.

Details for how the scheme will work are still being examined and the minister said she does not expect it to be in operation for at least another year.

Specialised assessment teams will determine what care package an older person requires based on their needs and abilities. They will then be asked to contribute some of their income and assets towards the cost of the care package which allow them remain in their home as they become older.

“It will work like Fair Deal and you will have to pay but you will have an option between a nursing home and your own home,” she said.

“If you speak to older people, 99pc of them will say they would prefer to live in their home with the correct wraparound supports,” Ms Butler added.

She also received funding to set up a new IT system to track patients in their later years when they are availing of State services.

“If you’re at home and you’re getting home-care supports and then you’re transferred to a hospital overnight, we don’t have an IT system following you which is hugely important in order to make the system work,” she said.

“I received €5m in funding in the Budget to get this element off the ground.”

Irish Independent