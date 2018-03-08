A new measure introduced to allow a farmer to claim relief from stamp duty where he or she sells and purchases land for the purposes of consolidating an existing farm holding is still waiting commitment.

Planned relief from stamp duty hike to consolidate farm holdings yet to commence

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said this week that the measure is subject to a commencement order after a full consideration of any administrative or EU state-aid requirements.

However he noted that the measure will apply to all transactions which took place after January 1, 2018, so farmers who consolidate their holdings prior to the commencement of the relief will still be eligible. Minister Donohoe said his Department is continuing to explore the potential State Aid aspects of the measure and said this “may take a little time”.

How the measure will work For the relief to operate, there must be both a sale and a purchase of land within a period of 24 months of each other.