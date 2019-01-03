Farm Ireland
New tax credit rates for farmers come into force

(Stock photo)
Ciaran Moran

The €200 increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit to €1,350 for farmers and the self employed comes into force this year.

Late last year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar used his address at the weekend’s Fine Gael Árd Fheis to promise full equality for the self-employed when it comes to income tax as well as a ‘safety’ net if they lose their jobs.

Responding to Budget 2019 IFA president Joe Healy said that the “the Government continues to discriminate between employees and the self-employed in the income tax system.

“It is simply not right that a farmer earning €16,500 will be paying €300 a year more in income tax than a PAYE employee next year.

“The Government has reneged on a clear commitment in the Programme for Government that they would reach parity, of €1,650, by 2018,” he said. 

In his speech to the Fine Gael AÁrd Fheis in November, Varadkar said: “I’ll never be found wanting when it comes to standing up for the self-employed – our shopkeepers, our solicitors, our auctioneers, our plumbers, and our farmers.

“I know how hard the self-employed work on every main street, side street, and shopping centre in Ireland, and in every small business.

“They create their own jobs and create jobs for others.

“I know the risks they take, and I know how hard it can be to do the simplest things like take a day off for a family funeral or a First Holy Communion.

“I want full equality for the self-employed when it comes to income tax.  There’s no reason why someone who’s self-employed should pay more income tax than those of us who are PAYE.

“And a safety net for a self-employed person who loses their job or business through no fault of their own,” he said.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




