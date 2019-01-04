Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 4 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New laws clear way for launch of low-cost loan scheme for farmers

(stock photo)
(stock photo)
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Government pushed through legislation in the last sitting of the Dail in 2018 which now clears the way for the launch of a new low-cost loan scheme for farmers.

Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture, Andrew Doyle told Oireachtas Members the passage of the European Investment Fund Agreement Bill was 'urgent as it will give both Ministers the power to sign an agreement with the European Investment Fund by the end of the year for the purposes of launching the future growth loan scheme in early 2019'.

He described the scheme as a key Brexit mitigation measure.

To bring this loan scheme to the Irish market in early 2019, it was imperative that Ministers are granted the necessary powers to enter into the agreement with the European Investment Fund this year, which includes providing the necessary Exchequer funding.

Minsiter Doyle said the scheme is an important component of the Government's Brexit mitigation measures for businesses as it will provide businesses with the opportunity to borrow for periods between eight to ten years to support long-term capital investment.

"The tenure of borrowing currently available on the market for SMEs is typically anywhere from three to seven years.

"The future growth loan scheme has been developed to address a gap in the market for longer-term loans up to ten years," he said.

Given the particular exposure of the food sector to Brexit, the scheme, which will be 40pc funded by the Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and will be available to farmers.

Also Read

To unlock the EIF counter-guarantee, which will be used to leverage funding of up to €300 million for the future growth loan scheme, the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will collectively contribute €62 million in Exchequer funding over a five-year period.

This counter-guarantee with the EIF is a bespoke agreement, which is wider in scope than those available through the European Commission and offers 64pc risk cover rather than the standard 40pc.

It represents the first time that the Ministers have entered into such an agreement, although there is the potential for further such agreements in the future if needed.

This being the case the Attorney General has advised that primary legislation is needed to provide the necessary powers to both Ministers to enter into such an agreement.

Under the proposed Future Growth Loan Scheme loans of under €500,000 are to be made available on an unsecured basis. It is understood the minimum loan amount of €50,000 will be required for primary agriculture.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has indicated that the loans will be available as less than 5pc interest for terms of 8-10 years.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

DUP MP Sammy Wilson. Photo: PA Wire

DUP's Wilson says farmers should be 'relaxed' about no-deal
Stock image..

Farmers face labour shortage as poor pay and employment law breaches plague...
(Stock photo)

New tax credit rates for farmers come into force
'Small changes can make a dramatic difference'

Why 10,000 steps might not be enough exercise - farmers told to step up...
Lakeland Daries milk processing plant

Lakeland looks to Middle East and Asia for growth
Using his loaf: 'I am keen to feed the masses and there are already plans for expansion,' says Eoin Cluskey of Bread Nation

How the dough in organic bread rising fast
Stock image

7 pointers when employing staff on your farm – a farmer’s point of...


Top Stories

The performance of the tractor market has rallied significantly. Photo: Alf Harvey/HR Photo

End-of-year tractor sales drive machinery market recovery
Stock Image

Farmer prosecuted for tying a rope across a road while moving cattle

Mild weather to continue, but showers expected in coming days

Treating housed cattle for liver fluke: a guide
Environment Secretary Michael Gove arrives at his office in Westminster, London.

No-deal Brexit would damage UK farming - Gove
IFA president Joe Healy. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Calls for Minister to detail potential EU supports for Irish farmers facing no-...
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Emergency EU aid for farmers to be sought for Brexit fallout