Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

My parents are in their 80s and my father has dementia. Should we get an Enduring Power of Attorney?

My brother and I need to be in a position to make decisions for them if needs be. What are our options?

Big decisions: An Enduring Power of Attorney allows another specially appointed person to take actions on someone behalf if he/she is mentally incapacitated through illness Expand

Close

Big decisions: An Enduring Power of Attorney allows another specially appointed person to take actions on someone behalf if he/she is mentally incapacitated through illness

Big decisions: An Enduring Power of Attorney allows another specially appointed person to take actions on someone behalf if he/she is mentally incapacitated through illness

Big decisions: An Enduring Power of Attorney allows another specially appointed person to take actions on someone behalf if he/she is mentally incapacitated through illness

Deirdre Flynn

I’m one of six children and our parents are both in their early eighties. A number of years ago myself and some of my siblings discussed the idea of an Enduring Power of Attorney (EPA) with our parents, in the case of something happening to one or both of them.

Question

(An EPA is a document that is executed by a person (the Donor) when he/she is in good mental health. It allows another specially appointed person (called the Attorney) to take actions on their behalf if he/she is mentally incapacitated through illness.)

The conversation didn’t include all the siblings as three live abroad and one is on very limited terms with the rest of our family. 

Most Watched

Privacy