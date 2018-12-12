Munster and Leinster farm incomes thousands ahead of Connacht counterparts

Farmers in Waterford had on average the highest incomes during the period between 2014-2016, according to figures provided by Revenue.

The report which was carried out by the Statistics and Economic Research branch of Revenue showed that the average farming income for farmers in Waterford was €35,026.

This was followed by Kilkenny farmers who earned nearly €3,000 less on average €32,408 and Kildare farmers who earned €32,292.

Dublin farmers received €30,551 in income for the period, while Tipperary farmers made €30,141.

Cork farmers failed to make the top five with their €29,247 worth of income.

Farmers in the west and border regions fared the worst for income during this period. Leitrim farmers came out on the bottom of the table earning on average €10,679. Meanwhile, Mayo and Sligo farmers didn’t fare much better with average earnings of €11,317 and €12,130 respectively.

The figures also outlined how the overall farm income for this period in the State was €21,952.

The graph which includes a county by county breakdown of farm incomes is below: