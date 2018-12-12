Farm Ireland
Munster and Leinster farm incomes thousands ahead of Connacht counterparts

The report which was carried out by the Statistics and Economic Research branch of Revenue showed that the average farming income for farmers in Waterford was €35,026.
The report which was carried out by the Statistics and Economic Research branch of Revenue showed that the average farming income for farmers in Waterford was €35,026.
Claire Fox

Farmers in Waterford had on average the highest incomes during the period between 2014-2016, according to figures provided by Revenue.

The report which was carried out by the Statistics and Economic Research branch of Revenue showed that the average farming income for farmers in Waterford was €35,026.

This was followed by Kilkenny farmers who earned nearly €3,000 less on average €32,408 and Kildare farmers who earned €32,292.

Dublin farmers received €30,551 in income for the period, while Tipperary farmers made €30,141.

Cork farmers failed to make the top five with their €29,247 worth of income.

Farmers in the west and border regions fared the worst for income during this period. Leitrim farmers came out on the bottom of the table earning on average €10,679. Meanwhile, Mayo and Sligo farmers didn’t fare much better with average earnings of €11,317 and €12,130 respectively.

The figures also outlined how the overall farm income for this period in the State was €21,952.

The graph which includes a county by county breakdown of farm incomes is below:

farmers income graph.JPG

It is worth noting that the number of cases in these figures include  farmer cases with an income and who are in receipt of the single farm payment, not all of these necessarily have a farming income; the number of cases includes jointly assessed couples as one unit.

Therefore differences between gross income and farming income may relate to off-farm income of the farm or a spouse / civil partner.

The data also showed that the largest farming age group was 61-70 age bracket with 23,422 farmers, followed by 21,398 farmers in the 51-60 age group.

Teagasc’s Annual Review and Outlook predicted recently that farm incomes will recover next year, assuming there are not extreme weather conditions.

Teagasc economists estimate that average farm income in 2018 fell by 15pc relative to the record level in 2017, with dairy incomes were worst hit in 2018, its figures show, down 22pc on 2017, while tillage incomes were up, on average, by 6pc this year.

It said that the long winter led to increased early season production costs in 2018 due to delayed turn out of animals to grass.

In turn, the extensive drought during the summer led to a collapse in grass growth and meant that farmers had to use additional concentrate feeding driving increased spend on feed.

Overall, Teagasc is predicting an 8pc increase in the average farm income in 2019, with income set to recover on dairy and drystock farms.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




