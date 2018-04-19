Farm Ireland
Minister for Finance urges compliant contractors to provide information on tax cheats

In under-payment situations, Revenue will always seek to collect interest and penalties in addition to the outstanding tax. Stock Image
Ciaran Moran

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe has said farm contractors who are aware of rivals evading tax to make that information available to Revenue.

He said compliant agricultural contractors can play a vital part in assuring a level playing field in the sector by providing Revenue (including anonymously) with any information they may have in regard to persons engaged in non-compliant practices.

The Minister said this can be done either by using Revenue’s online tax evasion reporting form or by way of a letter to the local Revenue office.

“Tax compliance rates in Ireland are consistently high with the vast majority of taxpayers and businesses meeting their payment and returns filing obligations on a timely basis.

“However any non-compliance, by even a minority of individuals or sectors, deprives the Exchequer of much needed funds and puts compliant businesses at a competitive disadvantage.

“Revenue has assured me that the farm contracting sector is subjected to the same risk-based scrutiny as every other sector of the economy and is liable to the same level of sanction where non-compliance is discovered,” he said.

Revenue are using range of taxpayer and third party information, data analytics and intelligence to identify tax risk and non-compliance across all sectors, including the farming and agricultural contracting sectors.

Once identified, Revenue’s response to non-compliance is driven by the level of risk involved and can include various intervention types such as routine assurance checks, audit or investigation with a view to prosecution in the most serious cases.

Revenue may also opt to carry out sectoral based intervention projects depending on the type and prevalence of the identified risk.

In under-payment situations, Revenue will always seek to collect interest and penalties in addition to the outstanding tax.  


Online Editors

