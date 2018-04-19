Minister for Finance urges compliant contractors to provide information on tax cheats

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe has said farm contractors who are aware of rivals evading tax to make that information available to Revenue.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe has said farm contractors who are aware of rivals evading tax to make that information available to Revenue.

He said compliant agricultural contractors can play a vital part in assuring a level playing field in the sector by providing Revenue (including anonymously) with any information they may have in regard to persons engaged in non-compliant practices.

The Minister said this can be done either by using Revenue’s online tax evasion reporting form or by way of a letter to the local Revenue office. “Tax compliance rates in Ireland are consistently high with the vast majority of taxpayers and businesses meeting their payment and returns filing obligations on a timely basis.

“However any non-compliance, by even a minority of individuals or sectors, deprives the Exchequer of much needed funds and puts compliant businesses at a competitive disadvantage. “Revenue has assured me that the farm contracting sector is subjected to the same risk-based scrutiny as every other sector of the economy and is liable to the same level of sanction where non-compliance is discovered,” he said.