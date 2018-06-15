Minister details exemption for farmers from vacant site levy

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Damien English this week detailed a new exemption for farmers from the Government’s new vacant site levy.

The concept of the vacant site levy for the purpose of incentivising the development of vacant and underutilised sites and urban areas for housing and regeneration purposes.

It was with the intention of bringing such sites back into beneficial use, ensuring a more efficient return on State investment in infrastructure and helping to counter urban sprawl. However, recent months has seen a number of local authorities impose the levy on farm land a move which has been reacted to angrily by the IFA.

IFA President Joe Healy said it is very important that any ambiguity is removed and the meeting provides clarity to all local authorities that farmland should not be subject to the vacant site levy. He said land being used for agricultural purposes is neither ‘vacant’ nor ‘idle’ and to impose a levy on it would be completely unacceptable. In the Dail this week Minister English detailed and amendment to the Planning and Development (Amendment) Bill 2016 relates to the clarification of what constitutes "vacant and idle" lands for the purposes of the vacant site levy on residential land.