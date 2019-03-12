The very mention of terms like 'cashflow', 'financial projections' or 'farm business plans' tends to immediately turn off most farmers.

Mike Brady: Why a business plan will give your farm a better chance of flourishing

This is understandable, as many farmers like the outdoors and the practical side of agriculture, while the thought of adding up reams of figures and working out calculations can be off-putting.

So, should farmers engage a professional to do the figures - or not bother and let the last hour be the hardest?

The answer to this question, of course, varies from farmer to farmer.

Some farmers practice the same system of production year-in, year-out, so from experience they have a good gut feeling for the ebb and flow of their bank current account throughout the year.

These farmers should certainly be able to get away without doing any budgeting or projections for the weeks, months or years ahead.

This was very common amongst dairy farmers in the milk quota era.

Many dairy farmers are presently expanding their enterprises. Planning ahead is critical for these farmers, otherwise it's like driving at night without the lights on.