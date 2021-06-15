Farming

Mike Brady: Dairying and climate change – 5 common misconceptions

Farmers are blamed for all our environmental problems, but there’s a lot of misinformation out there

&lsquo;Envy of the world&rsquo;: Dairy cattle grazing in Co Wexford. Photo: Roger Jones. Expand

Mike Brady

We are heading for the sixth mass extinction of species on the planet as a result of climate change.

Global temperatures are rising, the ice cap is melting, vast areas of the planet will be uninhabitable by the year 2100, all because of the increase in atmospheric temperatures around planet Earth.

Recent debate on the topic in this country has clearly set its sights on agriculture, particularly the buoyant dairy sector. Agriculture accounts for 35pc of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in Ireland, due to the lack of heavy industry in the country.

