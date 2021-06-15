Mike Brady: Dairying and climate change – 5 common misconceptions

We are heading for the sixth mass extinction of species on the planet as a result of climate change.

Global temperatures are rising, the ice cap is melting, vast areas of the planet will be uninhabitable by the year 2100, all because of the increase in atmospheric temperatures around planet Earth.

Recent debate on the topic in this country has clearly set its sights on agriculture, particularly the buoyant dairy sector. Agriculture accounts for 35pc of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in Ireland, due to the lack of heavy industry in the country.

For over a century, this country has craved a successful agricultural enterprise to underpin farming as a career option for the sons and daughters of landowners and to stop the flight from the land.

The removal of EU milk quotas in 2015 released the brakes on milk production and allowed dairying to again dream of reaching the heady days of the Cork Butter Market from 1770-1850.

Over the last 45 years, Irish dairy farmer numbers have fallen; milk production has increased but the number of dairy cows is static.

There is no mass explosion in dairy cow numbers; in fact we have only recently surpassed the number of dairy cows in the country before EU milk quotas were introduced in 1984.

If there was an Olympics for dairy, Irish farmers would be top of the medal table, whatever metric you choose — physical, financial or environmental.

Yet recent debate on social and traditional media makes out that dairy farmers are the sole cause of the climate problem in Ireland. The reality is they are a major part of the solution.

Here are five common misconceptions about dairying:

Humans not cows are the cause of the problem

The main reason for the increase in global temperatures is the explosion in the world’s human population, not an increase in Irish dairy cow numbers.

The population has surged from 2.3 billion people in 1937 to 7.8 billion today, and is projected to rise to 11 billion by 2100. It is the burning fossil fuels (for heat) and the reclamation of land (for food) to meet the needs and wants of these humans that is forcing the planet into meltdown.

Containing or reversing human population growth is clearly a priority; without it all other measures are fruitless. It is the fundamental cause of the problem.

Temperature increase is the problem

The planet has a temperature problem as opposed to GHG problem. In Ireland the debate has focused around GHGs.

For ease of calculation and comparison, all gases are converted to a Carbon Dioxide (CO2) warming equivalent via the GWP 100 equation.

This simplified system puts particular emphasis on methane (CH4) from cows in Ireland, as it comprises significant part of our agricultural emissions.

The GWP 100 method does not take into effect the cooling effect of methane, which lasts for much less time than CO2 in the atmosphere. So the dairy cow effect in heating up the earth by methane is grossly exaggerated.

However, it is accepted that it is still an issue to be addressed.

We do not have a model of intensive ruminant agriculture

The production of milk, beef and sheepmeat in Ireland is not ‘intensive ruminant’ agriculture; in it is the envy of many nations.

For example, 80pc of the world’s dairy cows are housed indoors all year around, a confinement system of production.

By contrast, our average herd size is less than 100 cows per dairy farm and they are outdoors for in excess of 200 days each year.

China is building 10,000 cow indoor dairy units; in the USA anything less than a 3,000 cow indoor unit is not considered viable.

These are ‘intensive ruminant’ systems which are not kind to man, beast nor the environment.

We do not have this scale nor system of production.

Terms such as ‘factory farming’, ‘intensive agriculture’ or ‘industrial ruminant agriculture’ do not exist in Ireland.

Diversification on a grand scale is a myth

The opponents of Irish agriculture regularly use the term ‘diversification’ as the panacea to resolve all the perceived problems in the sector.

When asked ‘diversify to what?’, the answer is usually a fantasy version of Irish agriculture, where farmers live like new-age travellers off the land on very small holdings.

How are these farmers going to fund a modern lifestyle, educate their children and maintain and improve their holdings for the next generation?

Yes, a small number of farmers will benefit from the production of value-added products in milk and meat and other diversification ideas, but we do not have the population to sustain such enterprises on a grand scale.

Diversification is for a few, not the masses.

Indices of biodiversity (water and air quality) in Ireland are excellent

Why do millions of tourists come to Ireland annually? It is certainly not for the fine weather.

I suggest they come to see the 40 shades of green in our biodiverse countryside, the clean air and water, as well as enjoying the hospitality of our people, especially those in rural Ireland.

Our water and air quality are among the cleanest on the planet. Yes, we can and will continue to do better, but let’s put it all in perspective, we are already up there at the top of the class.

Conclusion

Irish agriculture and in particular dairying is truly world class. Let’s call out those who are incorrectly using the success of Irish dairying as a stick to beat entire agri-food industry over climate change.

A lot of the recent polarised debate/noise from the environmental pillar is self-serving and not really in the best interest of either side of argument.

Irish agriculture is a well-structured, science based, successful industry with a natural climatic advantage over other nations.

It’s time we learned how to stand up for ourselves.

Mike Brady is managing director at Brady Group agricultural consultants & land agents; email: mike@bradygroup.ie