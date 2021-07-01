Martin O’Sullivan: Tax on your personal pension explained

Most people who contribute to personal pension funds will be well aware of the tax they save on the premiums they pay in, but many are uncertain how tax will impact when the pension matures, or if they die prior to maturity.

For the benefit of people considering a personal pension, Table 1 shows the tax-allowable amounts.

For many people who took out pensions prior to 1999, the only option on maturity was to take 25pc of the fund by way of a tax-free lump sum and the remaining 75pc was paid out as an annual pension for life, often referred to as an annuity.

Typically, such pensions were guaranteed for five years but if you had the misfortune to die any time after five years, your pension died with you.

Expand Close Table: Limits on tax relief / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Table: Limits on tax relief

Thankfully that all changed after the 1999 Finance Act introduced new retirement options in the form of ARFs (approved retirement funds) and AMRFs (approved minimum retirement funds).

These afforded the individual the opportunity of keeping their fund intact — they could draw it down as required (subject to certain conditions) or passing it on after they died to their next of kin.

Here are the tax treatments that will apply to the various options and outcomes.

Pension for life

If you opt for a pension for life, you take your tax-free lump sum representing 25pc of the fund.

The resultant pension will be added to any other taxable income you may have and will be subject to income tax at your marginal rate.

ARFs

If you don’t opt for a pension and you have a guaranteed income of €12,700 per annum — such as the State pension — you will firstly take your 25pc tax-free lump sum and then invest your remaining fund in an ARF. You draw income as required or even draw the entire fund if you so choose, but all withdrawals will be subject to income tax at your marginal rate.

Regardless of whether you choose to withdraw anything from your fund in the course of the year, the government impose an Imputed Distribution which is subject to tax.

Read More

AMRFs

If you have not yet qualified for the State pension or your pension does not exceed €12,700, you will be required to invest the first €63,500 in an AMRF until you are 75 or until you have a guaranteed income of €12,700.

Death prior to pension maturity

In these cases, the fund will form part of the person’s estate and will be subject to Capital Acquisition Tax in the hands of the beneficiary.

If the beneficiary is a spouse there will be no tax, but any other category of relative or non-relative will be taxable at 33pc on the amount that exceeds their tax-exempt threshold.

Death of person with an ARF/AMRF

The various tax treatments that will apply in differing circumstances are set out in Table 2.

Expand Close Table: Taxation of ARF/AMRF / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Table: Taxation of ARF/AMRF

A point worth noting that can apply more frequently in today’s world where partners co-habit but do not marry is that where an ARF or AMRF is bequeathed to the surviving partner.

In such cases the fund is subject to Income Tax and USC in the first instance and the after-tax balance will then be subject to Capital Acquisitions Tax which means that in such circumstances nearly 70pc of the ARF could go in tax.

Read More

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie