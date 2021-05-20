Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: How to take the hard work out of getting farm labour

Rather than directly employing a worker, there are plenty of ways to reduce the stress, paperwork and cost

A big attraction of farm relief is that you only use them when you need them. Expand
Working it out: There are many alternative structures being employed on Irish farms to avoid or lessen the need for additional labour Expand

Close

A big attraction of farm relief is that you only use them when you need them.

A big attraction of farm relief is that you only use them when you need them.

Working it out: There are many alternative structures being employed on Irish farms to avoid or lessen the need for additional labour

Working it out: There are many alternative structures being employed on Irish farms to avoid or lessen the need for additional labour

/

A big attraction of farm relief is that you only use them when you need them.

Martin O'Sullivan

Sourcing farm labour has become a major headache for many farmers. Previously, I explained how finding a good employee can be a breeze compared to dealing with the myriad of worker’s rights and employer’s obligations.

Most Watched

Privacy