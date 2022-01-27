Martin O’Sullivan: Why renting land doesn’t make financial sense for most beef and sheep farmers

A lot of the farm accounts I process include a charge for rented land. Strangely, while I have fielded questions from my clients on every topic known to man, I have never been asked whether it makes financial sense to rent land.

There is an element of ‘badge of honour’ about renting land for many farmers. Added profitability is assumed, but often the finances aren’t given much attention.

The motivation is about scale and the perception that bigger is better. Sadly, for many farmers outside the dairy and tillage sectors and even some within those sectors, bigger is often worse, and the more land they farm, the less money they make.

The National Farm Survey consistently shows that the beef and sheep sectors in particular show little or no profit if farm subsidies are excluded.

In the vast majority of cases where entitlements are being leased with the land, 100oc of the Basic Payment goes back to the landowner.

So beef and sheep farmers are losing money on rented land.

The figures are pretty compelling.

In the table below, I have set out typical gross margins for the various enterprises, based on the ACA Farmers’ Handbook 2022 projections, assuming good to high efficiency levels.

The picture may be even more bleak than the table suggests, because fertiliser prices have risen since the figures were compiled.

In recognition of the reality of economy of scale, additional overhead costs are measured at 50pc of average costs in the case of dairy and cereals and 25pc in the case of beef and sheep.

Dairying

It is no surprise that dairying is the clear winner in this assessment.

The costs and returns are based on a 120-cow spring calving herd producing 5,600 litres per cow with standard fat and protein levels.

Where additional stock is available and existing infrastructure is adequate, the option of renting additional land to facilitate the expansion of your herd is very attractive for an efficient operator.

However, I must stress that expansion is no substitute for efficiency, and farmers planning to rent additional land should seek good advice on whether this option makes sense.

Other option include a programme of re-seeding your existing ground, which could be a much cheaper route to increased profits.

Cereals

I have used winter wheat as an example of a typical return from an acre of cereals.

While there is a net surplus, it could be substantially higher if the farmer held owned entitlements for the rented land, which is common for cereal farmers — they have often been renting land for decades and have established entitlements on the rented land.

However, where there are no owned entitlements for the rented land, it is very hard to justify renting land for tillage production.

The exceptions might be where there is a specialist crop in the rotation such as potatoes or vegetables or where there was added value such as seed contracts or grain storage facilities available.

Otherwise, renting land to earn a possible €39/ac is not worth the effort, given the inherent weather risk and volatility of grain prices.

Beef & sheep

While beef prices have enjoyed a bit of a resurgence and lamb prices have been relatively strong for some time, the reality is that the return from either enterprise is inadequate, relative to the investment and effort involved.

Without the benefit of subsidies, neither enterprise would be viable, apart from a small minority of highly efficient producers.

So it is difficult to see how renting land could be justified in any circumstance.

Summary

The playing pitch is not level and dairy farmers have a distinct advantage because at €250ac (or more), the sums generally add up.

Back in the ’90s, dairy farmers were paying the equivalent of €350/ac (35p per gallon) to rent milk quota so things are unlikely to change any time soon.

Beef and sheep farmers need to get real and start doing their sums because even at half the price, rented land is unlikely to make economic sense for many.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie