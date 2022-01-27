Farming

Martin O’Sullivan: Why renting land doesn’t make financial sense for most beef and sheep farmers

Farmers tend to assume bigger is better, but unless you’re in dairy — and very efficient — renting land will generally lose you money

Hard economics: It is difficult to see how renting land could be justified for most beef or sheep enterprises. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Martin O'Sullivan

A lot of the farm accounts I process include a charge for rented land. Strangely, while I have fielded questions from my clients on every topic known to man, I have never been asked whether it makes financial sense to rent land.

There is an element of ‘badge of honour’ about renting land for many farmers. Added profitability is assumed, but often the finances aren’t given much attention.

