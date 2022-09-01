Farming

Martin O’Sullivan: Why it’s worth paying wages to your family

Wages to a farmer’s spouse and children — underage or adult, full-time or part-time — are tax-deductible and can save thousands

Partners: Martin O&rsquo;Sullivan says, &lsquo;Most farming spouses contribute significantly to the operation of the farm business&rsquo;. Photo: Deposit Expand

Martin O'Sullivan

A large proportion of the farm accounts I encounter contain a claim for wages to spouses or children.

A tax deduction is only available for wages paid to family members which are ‘wholly and exclusively’ for the purpose of the farm business.

