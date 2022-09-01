Martin O’Sullivan: Why it’s worth paying wages to your family

A large proportion of the farm accounts I encounter contain a claim for wages to spouses or children.

A tax deduction is only available for wages paid to family members which are ‘wholly and exclusively’ for the purpose of the farm business.

Apart from physical work on the farm, this involvement may include admin duties such as record maintenance, banking, ordering inputs and paying bills.

There is normally little difficulty in justifying a tax-allowable deduction under the ‘wholly and exclusively’ test for the payment of wages to spouses or children for work actually undertaken.

However, it is important that such work can be shown to exist, and the person to whom the payment is made is available to do the work.

For example, a son or daughter taking a year out in Australia will clearly not be available to justify a wage on the farm.

Also, if the amount paid is not a bona fide payment, commensurate with the duties actually undertaken, Revenue may disallow part or all of it in the event of an audit.

Read More

Wages paid to underage children

Revenue will require that the wages are seen to be paid and are not simply an adjustment to personal drawings.

This could be achieved by a bank or Credit Union account being opened in the joint names of the parent and child. Once the child is seen to benefit from the money in the account, Revenue will have no issue.

I am frequently asked, ‘what age can my child be in order to pay them a wage and claim it against my tax?’ Under labour law, a person aged 14 or 15 may be employed for light work provided it does not interfere with their schooling.

The maximum amount you can pay your children will depend on their age and the nature of the work they do, but anything between the relevant hourly minimum wage and the Farm Relief rate should be acceptable.

Children aged 15 may do eight hours a week light work in school term time, or 35 hours outside term.

The maximum working week for young people aged 16 and 17 is 40 hours, with a limit of eight hours a day.

It is important to observe the rules, to avoid drawing the attention of Revenue, particularly in the case of children under 16.

That said, where the child does help out on the farm, there is absolutely no reason why they can not be seen to be paid the appropriate rate.

If this wage is set aside by the child, it may be available to him or her to defray a future cost such as education or a car that the parent might otherwise have had to fund out of after-taxed income.

Read More

Full-time son or daughter

A son or daughter employed full-time on the farm is entitled to their personal tax credit along with the employee credit.

This will enable them to earn up to €17,000 per annum or €327 per week free of income tax, provided they do not have any other taxable earnings.

He/she will not be liable to PRSI if they are living at home and the parent is operating as a sole trader but not as a partnership or company.

They will be liable to Universal Social Charge once the earnings exceed €13,000.

Where the parent is paying tax at the 20pc band and USC at 5pc, the net overall tax saving in employing a son or daughter and paying them say €320 per week, is €4,160.

If the parent was paying the 40pc tax rate and 8pc USC, the saving in tax, PRSI and USC would be €8,653.

Typically, wages to family employees fall far short of comparable norms for non-family employees, so it may be worth the parent’s while paying a higher wage that could be set aside for some future cost that the son or daughter might incur such as a house, wedding or car.

While the increased wage may result in the son/daughter paying some income tax at the 20pc rate, the savings for the parent would be 40pc if he/she is a top-rate tax payer.

Read More

Saving tax on your spouse

Most farming spouses contribute significantly to the operation of the farm business.

A farmer who is paying tax at the high rate may well justify paying a wage to his spouse where the spouse does not already have a taxable income.

This would have the effect of extending the 20pc tax band, thereby reducing tax paid at 40pc.

Another option might be to create a partnership, which would achieve the same result but the spouse would be getting PRSI credits which may entitle her to a contributory pension in the future.

The family income will be unchanged as generally a wage or partnership profit share of this nature can be legitimately funded out of personal drawings, creating no additional drain on the farm cash-flow.

PRSI contributions

Family employees of farming partnerships or limited companies will be liable to pay PRSI.

For some spouses this may be a benefit as it may result in an enhanced pension for those who already have some PRSI contributions, whether through previous employments or through having been allocated them through the ‘farming spouse’ or ‘home makers’ provisions.

It’s important to check your PRSI contribution status, as increasing the number of contributions may increase your pension.

This information can be applied for online at https://services.mywelfare.ie/en/topics/statements-refunds-and-calculators/

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie