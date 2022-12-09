Martin O’Sullivan: Why farmers need a dose of realism when it comes to renting land

Most years around this time we start to hear of mouth-watering rents being paid for land leases. In recent weeks figures of up to €500/ac are being mentioned.

Such publicity heightens expectations and fuels the market. Existing or intending landlords will not object, but the reality of commerce is that for a transaction to be successful (and likely to be repeated), there must be something out of it for both parties.

Returns from the mainstream farm enterprises in recent decades suggest that the only people likely to benefit from leasing land are efficient dairy and tillage farmers, but it is not always the efficient ones who are found in the front row with their hands up at conacre auctions.

The efficient ones are more likely to be focused on getting as much as possible from their existing enterprises, and if they do lease land, it will be at a manageable cost where the added scale is complemented by efficiency.

The current market

Prices are heading skyward, driven by dairy farmers — for them it makes financial sense with milk price at 58c/L.

The net return from dairying is currently nearly double its nearest competitor, tillage, and more than quadruple that from sheep or beef.

That situation is unlikely to change any time soon. However, there are many parts of the country where dairy farming has all but disappeared, but rents have also jumped in recent times.

This is due more to the contagion effect than any increase in profitability in beef or sheep production.

Many farmers need a dose of realism when it comes to renting land because if the rent exceeds the likely return, it makes no sense — and sadly in many instances that is the case.

Justifications for renting land



In many cases, renting may make perfect sense, in others, none at all. The situations where renting land could be justified are:

■ Achieving sufficient scale to facilitate viability;

■ Optimising the grazing platform;

■ Alleviating stocking density — future proofing;

■ Convenience – makes the job easier;

■ Increased production.

I will consider the relevance of these justifications for the main farming enterprises.

Dairy farmers

Renting land for dairy farmers is not necessarily all about making more money.



With the spectre of challenging carbon emission limits looming, not to mention water quality regulations, renting land should be as much about planning for future stocking constraints as increasing production.

I have no problem with farmers renting land to expand their enterprise if the existing enterprise is efficiently run, but you can’t recommend expansion as an antidote to inefficiency.

So if renting land can be justified, the amount a farmer should pay will be determined by the impact the added land will have on his profitability or the medium-term sustainability of his operation.

The typical net profit from an efficient dairy enterprise over the past five years is in the region of €900 per cow so, on the face of it, a dairy farmer should have no difficulty in paying for rented land, regardless of the price, assuming milk prices stay reasonably strong.

The graph below shows just how much milk price has fluctuated a lot over the past 10 years; I’d expect the same over the next decade.

Clearly the current high rents being mentioned are a function of the 2022 milk price. But if it fell back to 40c/L, which in 2021 would have been regarded as a decent price, the typical drop in profit per cow would be in the region of €960. In other words, the profit would be wiped out.

Intending tenants should consider that. It would be very foolish to think that the milk price reverse gear has seized up.

Will the price of a litre of milk be 57c this time next year? Probably not, and if so that €500/ac may not seem quite such a bargain.

Tillage farmers

Tillage farmers account for a significant part of the rented land market, and rents for tillage lands tend to be more realistic than comparable grazing ground.

This is because tillage farming has become very specialised and operates on relatively tight margins.

Few tillage farmers have the scope or willingness to pay exorbitant rents and for the most part they are not the ones to blame for the current high prices.

Beef & sheep farmers

The average family farm income for beef and sheep enterprises across all systems in 2021 according to the Teagasc National Farm Survey was in the region €190/ac, including direct payments.

The sad reality is that they have been priced out of the land market because they simply cannot support anything close to current market rents.

So, regardless of whether an intending lessee has available entitlements, he stands to lose money and it’s only a question of how much.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie