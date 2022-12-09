Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -2.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: Why farmers need a dose of realism when it comes to renting land

Renting land for current prices of up to €500/ac is unlikely to make financial sense for many farmers — especially if the milk price drops

Up and up: Land rental prices are heading skyward, driven by dairy farmers, with milk price at 58c/L. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Variation of milk price Expand

Close

Up and up: Land rental prices are heading skyward, driven by dairy farmers, with milk price at 58c/L. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Up and up: Land rental prices are heading skyward, driven by dairy farmers, with milk price at 58c/L. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Variation of milk price

Variation of milk price

/

Up and up: Land rental prices are heading skyward, driven by dairy farmers, with milk price at 58c/L. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Martin O'Sullivan

Most years around this time we start to hear of mouth-watering rents being paid for land leases. In recent weeks figures of up to €500/ac are being mentioned.

Such publicity heightens expectations and fuels the market. Existing or intending landlords will not object, but the reality of commerce is that for a transaction to be successful (and likely to be repeated), there must be something out of it for both parties.

Most Watched

Privacy