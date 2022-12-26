Martin O’Sullivan: What should you do with your house when you transfer the family farm?

Farmers considering handing over their farms are often faced with the dilemma of what to do with their house.

Do they hold on to it, or do they transfer it subject to retaining a right or residence?

Then will it be a simple right of residence or an exclusive right of residence.

These can be quite complex decisions as there may be consequences down the line for both the homeowner and the successor.

​

Matters for consideration

Generally, when it comes to family farm transfers, solicitors will be more focused on the future security needs of the transferor and may view tax and Fair Deal eligibility considerations as secondary.

The solicitor has a responsibility to look after his client’s best interests and not those of the transferee, who will be independently advised.

The house can often be a sticking point. While the solicitor will have concerns about the future security of the roof over his client’s head and may argue that ownership should remain with the parent(s), the successor’s advisor will focus on the tax and care costs that could arise down the line.

The issues that typically come to the fore are:

■ How best to accommodate the parents’ future security concerns?

■ The future tax implications for the successor if the house is to remain in the ownership of the parents and inherited by the successor when the longest survivor passes on.

■ Possible future care costs arising from the house being assessed as means for the person requiring care under the Fair Deal Scheme.

■ Who pays the maintenance costs relating to the house?

​

There are three options for the house:

​

1. Retain outright ownership

This leaves the owner in total control of the property. They can rest safe in the knowledge that they cannot be put out of their home or have it sold out from under them.

But the reality is that many farm houses are in or beside the farm yard and realistically could never be sold as a standalone entity and could never be occupied by anybody other than the farmer’s family.

In addition, outright ownership may mean that maintenance, insurance, property tax etc have to be borne by the owner — these can be significant costs.

From the farm successor’s perspective, the value of the house when he eventually comes to inherit it will not qualify for Agricultural Relief and could result in a significant tax liability — which would not have arisen if the house had been transferred with the farm in the first place.

And a further negative of retaining ownership is that the value of the house will be included in the means assessment for the Fair Deal Scheme if the need should arise.

However, it is only assessed for three years and most farm houses will not have a significant value, particularly those in or beside the farm yard.

A typical farm house valued at €150,000 will be assessed at €11,250 per annum, so the maximum additional cost of care would be €33,750 over the chargeable three-year period.

​

2. Simple right of residence

Where the house is transferred, a simple right of residence can be charged on the title. This is where the transferor — presumably the parent(s) — has a right to live in it for as long as they live or as long as they want to retain such a right.

In such cases the transferee, assuming he /she intends to farm the land, will qualify for Agricultural Relief on the house subject to the usual conditions.

In the case of an ordinary right of residence, other people could in theory also live in the house if your transferee so chose.

​

3. Exclusive right of residence

A more secure option where the house is transferred with the land is an exclusive right of residence where nobody else can live in it without the occupant’s permission.

From a tax perspective, this is treated differently because an exclusive right is regarded by Revenue as a fife interest.

The net effect is that the house is not assessed for inheritance tax until the life interest holder passes on. It may be subject to inheritance on its market value at that stage.

However, if it satisfies the definition of a farmhouse at the date of the gift and at the date the life interest expires, arguably it could be regarded as an agricultural asset and may qualify for Agricultural Relief if such relief is necessary.

​

Summary

There is no ‘one size fits all’ when deciding whether to retain ownership of a house when transferring the family farm in cases where it is intended to leave the home to the farm successor.

The various tax reliefs and incentives towards farm succession ensure that most farm transfers are not liable to gift or inheritance tax and once the transfer is effected, the parent(s) can breathe easily that the tax man won’t have any slice of the action.

This may not be the case if ownership of the house is retained as the tax man is still in the mix and may have a final say in matters.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie