Martin O’Sullivan: The economics of buying entitlements: lower value will offer a higher return

It is over 17 years since the Single Farm Payment Scheme heralded the introduction of payment entitlements as a means of decoupling direct supports from production.

While the scheme names have changed, the nature of entitlements has remained unchanged, except that the small, less intensive farmer is progressively getting more, and the big more intensive farmer is progressively getting less.

No doubt the happy beneficiaries and socially minded commentators will regard this progression as entirely right and proper, but the situation is not as straightforward as is seems.

There are many very efficient but struggling farmers who are facing severe reductions in their incomes in the coming years.

To preserve or augment their incomes, some farmers are buying or selling entitlements,

Here, I examine the case for purchasing entitlements. In a follow up article, I will appraise the case for selling them.

Buying entitlements

Entitlements come for sale for a variety of reasons.

The buyer is typically a farmer with available land and no entitlements, or a farmer with low-value entitlements who wants to trade up.

Current position

Under the terms of the Basic Payment Scheme, the sale of entitlements without land in 2022 will be subject to a ‘clawback’ of 20pc of the number of entitlements sold.

So if 50 entitlements are sold, the buyer would receive 40 entitlements.

Because the clawback will no longer apply in 2023, it is expected that not many entitlements will be offered for sale before this year’s application deadline, with a significant rise next year.

It is also likely that lower-value entitlements will become a sounder investment.

Currently higher-value entitlements tend to cost a higher multiple of payment value.

For example, entitlements that have a payment value of close to or less than the national average will typically cost twice the payment value, while entitlements with a payment value of double the national average may cost 2½ times the payment value.

The impact of the 20pc clawback is generally borne by the seller as the buyer will only pay for the number of entitlements he ends up with.

Position under BISS

BISS convergence measures require that each entitlement value must reach a minimum level of 85pc of the national average payment by 2026.

What this means is that entitlements with a value higher than the national average will be reduced over the years 2023 to 2026 to achieve this target, and entitlements lower than the national average will be increased.

The net effect of this is that the higher the value of the entitlements, the bigger the hit over the four-year period.

So, farmers intending to buy entitlements will first need to establish what they will end up with at the end of the four-year period.

This can be done by Googling the Government BISS payments calculator and entering your current payment details.

The table gives an idea of how entitlements of differing values will be impacted. It is assumed that the BISS payment will include the CRISS (Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability) and Eco-Scheme payments.

Without getting too technical, higher entitlement values will take a severe hit.

For example, entitlements currently yielding €450 will have fallen by 29pc when we reach 2026. Entitlements in the €260-290 range will be more or less unaffected, and lower value entitlements will have increased significantly by 2026.

The economic case

The buyer needs to ask how far they can go in terms of a multiple of payment value when buying entitlements, or does it make sense to buy higher-value entitlements?

Example 1

Joe buys 20 entitlements with a current payment value of €450 including Greening at a cost of €22,500 or €1,125 each, a multiple of 2½ times payment value, which reflects the going rate for entitlements of this value.

These entitlements are currently yielding €9,000 per annum but by 2026 the payment will have reduced to €6,639. Over the four years, the total payment received by Joe from the 20 entitlements will be €28,263 under BISS.

So, the entire BISS payment for the first three years will be accounted for by the cost price.

However, tax is a consideration because the purchase of entitlements is not tax allowable while payments received are taxable.

In reality, if Joe buys the entitlements in January 2023, it will be December 2026 by the time he has his money back, and that is assuming he is low-rate taxpayer.

By December 2026 the BISS scheme will have come to the end of its scheduled term, and it can’t be said with certainty that these entitlements will be secure thereafter.

A return for Joe will be dependent on the entitlements having a value or yielding a return post-2026. It is probably not such a bad gamble, given that he is more or less assured of his money back over the first four years.

However, there is no certainty of a return post-2026 so paying any more than 2½ times the current payment value could not be justified.

Example 2

Pat buys 20 entitlements with a current payment value of €150 each including Greening at a cost of €6,000 or €300 each, a multiple of two times payment value.

These entitlements are currently yielding €3,000 per annum but by 2026 the payment will have increased to €4,842.

Over the four years, the total payment received by Pat from the 20 entitlements will be €18,936. So, the return for the first four years will be €12,936.

Even allowing for tax, Pat has his money back after two years. By any standard this represents a good investment.

Summary

Up until now, the higher the payment value of the entitlements, the greater the multiple of payment value the entitlements achieved on selling.

This may no longer make sense because the higher the payment value under BISS, the greater the reduction will be over the years 2023-2026.

Intending purchasers will need to do their sums carefully before deciding to buy entitlements.

My advice is that any such purchase will need to yield a reasonable return within the lifetime of the scheme, because in this rapidly changing world there is absolutely no guarantee that payment is assured into the future.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie



