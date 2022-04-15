Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: The economics of buying entitlements: lower value will offer a higher return

Incoming changes in the Basic Payment Scheme will flip received wisdom on its head as higher-value entitlements will pay less

Changing times: When it comes to entitlements, the small, less intensive farmer is progressively getting more, and the big, more intensive farmer is getting less. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Black Stairs mountains Expand
The changing worth of entitlements Expand

Close

Changing times: When it comes to entitlements, the small, less intensive farmer is progressively getting more, and the big, more intensive farmer is getting less. Photo: Roger Jones

Changing times: When it comes to entitlements, the small, less intensive farmer is progressively getting more, and the big, more intensive farmer is getting less. Photo: Roger Jones

Black Stairs mountains

Black Stairs mountains

The changing worth of entitlements

The changing worth of entitlements

/

Changing times: When it comes to entitlements, the small, less intensive farmer is progressively getting more, and the big, more intensive farmer is getting less. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin O'Sullivan

It is over 17 years since the Single Farm Payment Scheme heralded the introduction of payment entitlements as a means of decoupling direct supports from production.

While the scheme names have changed, the nature of entitlements has remained unchanged, except that the small, less intensive farmer is progressively getting more, and the big more intensive farmer is progressively getting less.

Most Watched

Privacy