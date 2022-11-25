Farming

Martin O’Sullivan: The benefits of being a young trained farmer – from tax breaks to payments

There are several schemes that offer significant tax breaks or payments to qualified farmers under 35 – or up to 40, in some cases

An exemption to Stamp Duty applies for young trained farmers who buy land — but the saving is worth 7.5pc of the purchase price. Expand

Martin O'Sullivan

Three questions I often hear are: what exactly is a young trained farmer? Do you need to be one to avoid gift/inheritance tax on the transfer of the family farm? And what other benefits accrue?

The first question causes a lot of confusion. The ‘trained’ part is easy: the person must have a Green Cert or equivalent.

