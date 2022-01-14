Martin O’Sullivan: Six simple New Year’s resolutions to save you money and trouble down the line

We all know what happens to most New Year’s resolutions, but I am still a fan of them as I believe that it is better to have tried and failed than not to have tried at all.

So here are six very manageable resolutions, and if readers only achieve one or two, great.

Update your will

It never ceases to amaze me how many people either have no will or have one that is no longer fit for purpose — and I have seen many complete messes that result.

Such situations can break up families, and make up lawyers.

Check your pension entitlements are on track

I see so many situations where a farmer or their spouse comes to pension age and discovers that had things been done differently in the past, they would have been entitled to a better pension.

Often a spouse can be denied access to the Qualified Adult Allowance because they did not satisfy the means test.

If they had planned for this eventuality at least five years in advance, they could have transferred some of their assets to their spouse or children, entitling them to a weekly payment of up to €227 per week.

There are other situations where people could have qualified for the full contributory pension under the farming spouse provision but missed out because they failed to apply before they reached age 66.

With private pensions, it is also wise to have an independent financial advisor do a periodic health check on your pension fund to establish if it is performing up to scratch, if the charging structure is fair and if the investment strategy suits your age profile.

Remember, you are free to move your pension to an alternative fund or even an alternative provider if that is the advice.

Get an appraisal of your taxation/trading structure

I am not necessarily recommending that people should change their accountant, but it is well worth seeking independent advice on whether your trading structure is the one best suited to your situation.

Circumstances will vary widely but a thorough appraisal should be done to establish which structure — be it a partnership or company — is likely to prove the most cost-effective in the medium to long term.

This decision is not just about taxation: it may also have farm scheme implications such as Basic Payment, TAMS or Glas.

There may be very good reasons why your accountant is not recommending or exploring the company route if your tax bill has gotten out of hand, but you need to know the reason.

It may be the case that your accountant simply does not deal with limited companies.

Read More

Succession planning

Whether your family has an identified successor or not, there is always an element of planning required — it can’t be assumed that the taxman won’t have a say in matters or that other family members will be happy with their lot.

Addressing your succession plan can avoid trouble and cost down the line.

Appraisal of utilities and health insurance costs

Many of us tend to be a bit lazy when it comes to dealing with utility and health insurance costs.

Electricity bills can be substantial on many farms, and changing providers on a regular basis can attract significant savings.

Most providers offer generous incentives in the first year because they operate on the premise that once changed, laziness or inertia will mean you are unlikely to change again for some time.

Read More

Health insurers do not offer initial incentives but do have a myriad of policy options that only Einstein — or perhaps Bonkers.ie or Switcher.ie — could unravel.

Small adjustments to your policy can attract significant savings, but independent advice is essential — your current provider is never going to recommend the opposition’s product.

Remember, when renewing or changing your cover, be sure to establish what exactly your cover provides and whether it is suited to your needs.

Read More

Review your farm, home and life insurance

I recently discovered that I had a building under-insured to the tune of 50pc, and the claim was reduced accordingly.

It was a costly lesson, and it prompted me to check all my insurances; this resulted in several adjustments. Some increased the premium, some reduced the premium, but it all left me sleeping more peacefully at night.

Life insurance should also be reviewed periodically. Maintaining cover that is appropriate to your age and circumstances is important.

It can be very worthwhile engaging the services of an independent qualified financial adviser to look over your cover profile.

Do not rely on your bank or Life Company representative to guide you as they are not independent.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie