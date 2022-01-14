Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: Six simple New Year’s resolutions to save you money and trouble down the line

Even following one or two of these recommendations will be worthwhile and mostly you can get someone else to do the work

Best intentions: Martin O'Sullivan is a fan of new year's resolutions, 'as I believe that it is better to have tried and failed than not to have tried at all'. Photo: Deposit Expand
Addressing your succession plan can avoid trouble and cost down the line. Expand

Close

Best intentions: Martin O'Sullivan is a fan of new year's resolutions, 'as I believe that it is better to have tried and failed than not to have tried at all'. Photo: Deposit

Best intentions: Martin O'Sullivan is a fan of new year's resolutions, 'as I believe that it is better to have tried and failed than not to have tried at all'. Photo: Deposit

Addressing your succession plan can avoid trouble and cost down the line.

Addressing your succession plan can avoid trouble and cost down the line.

/

Best intentions: Martin O'Sullivan is a fan of new year's resolutions, 'as I believe that it is better to have tried and failed than not to have tried at all'. Photo: Deposit

Martin O'Sullivan

We all know what happens to most New Year’s resolutions, but I am still a fan of them as I believe that it is better to have tried and failed than not to have tried at all.

So here are six very manageable resolutions, and if readers only achieve one or two, great.

Most Watched

Privacy