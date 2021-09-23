Martin O’Sullivan: Making a will won’t shorten your life

Wise counsel: Making a will and deciding on who you want to inherit your assets can lift a weight off your shoulders — possibly prolonging your life

I ask every new client if they have made a will. The answer far too often is either ‘no’ or else ‘I made one years ago and I need to re-visit it’.

The words ‘last will & testament’ can put the fear of God into people but thankfully there is no evidence to suggest that making a will can hasten one’s demise.

On the contrary, making a will and deciding on who you want to inherit your assets can lift a weight off your shoulders — possibly prolonging your life.

The table below sets out the various entitlements under a will or intestacy, highlighting the benefits of making a will and the consequences of not making a will.

Timely execution of a will

Anybody who owns anything of any significant value should make a will, regardless of their age.

Don’t think there is no need to make a will just because you are relatively young.

Some of the most difficult cases I have encountered have involved a father with a young family dying intestate, resulting in his estate being divided two-thirds to his widow and one-third to his children.

You can imagine the difficulties that such a case can cause down the line.

Another good reason for timely execution of a will is that you need to be of sound mind when doing it.

Executing a proper will

A will should if possible be prepared by a solicitor.

Some time ago I encountered a case where a poorly constructed will had no residue clause — which covers everything left after the items specifically referred to in the will.

The deceased had a substantial residue comprising farmland which fell under intestacy, resulting in his seven children being equally entitled to the land, which was being farmed by the son who had remained at home.

You will not be shocked to learn that this case is now the subject of complex legal proceedings.

Having a proper will prepared will ensure that your assets pass to the person(s) of your choice, and that unnecessary expense and administration will be avoided after your death.

Timely tax planning

The other main advantage of making a will is that the question of inheritance tax is addressed.

If there is a potential problem, you will have an opportunity to put measures in place to avoid leaving a substantial inheritance tax bill to your nominated successor.

It is important that you speak to your accountant or tax advisor before making your will as he/she will be best positioned to advise you on how best to structure your will from a tax perspective.

Younger married couples generally they leave their possessions to each other in the first instance and allow the longest survivor to decide on who then gets what.

Alternatively, a couple a may agree that the main asset-owning spouse will grant the surviving spouse a life interest in the farm and specify who gets what thereafter, thereby taking the decision out of the hands of the surviving spouse.

Being of sound mind

To make a valid will, you must also be of sound mind.

If you suffer from any mental disorder, it is important that evidence is left with your will (for example, from a doctor) that proves you were mentally competent at the time you made the will.

Otherwise, your will can be open to challenge.

Your will can also be challenged on the basis that you were acting under pressure or undue influence when you made it, so it is important that you get independent legal advice and don’t use the services of a solicitor of any potential beneficiary of your will.

Entering a caveat

A probate caveat is a notice filed (generally by a solicitor) to the Probate Office to state an intention to challenge or oppose an aspect of the will.

In Irish law a caveat can last up to six months before it becomes null and void, but it can be renewed.

The caveat effectively buys the applicant extra time to research their case.

Lost wills

If the original will has been lost, advertisements should be placed in suitable newspapers to try and find it.

A copy will is not normally acceptable, in case the original will was revoked — perhaps by destruction.

But if a copy exists, the High Court may be asked to admit the copy to proof. The solicitor or person who made the copy will must swear that it is authentic.

If no photocopy or carbon copy of the original exists, someone with means of knowledge (such as a person who has the original in digital form) may give evidence so the will can be reconstructed.