Martin O’Sullivan: Leasing your land to solar farms may not be all sunshine

Green power: Minister Eamon Ryan (second left) at the announcement that Neoen’s Millvale solar farm in Co Wicklow has been connected to the national grid. Photo: Keith Arkins

Back in 2016, it looked as if the rural landscape was about to become dotted with solar farms. But six years on, only a handful are up and running, with a small number under construction.

In 2016, the demand was for plots of 25ac or perhaps 50ac near an ESB sub-station, and solar power was not attracting much controversy.

Things have changed considerably. The smaller projects had viability issues, and now the emphasis is on assembling larger installations of up to 200ac or more that will have their own sub-stations.

These proposed large developments offer a tempting opportunity for the many landowners with available and suitable land. Farmers are being offered rent of up to €1,200/ac.

However, the prospect of these large solar farms is causing consternation in rural Ireland.

Many farmers are concerned about the impact on the landscape, and the diversion of land away from agriculture, resulting in added pressure on an already tight conacre market in many areas.

The initial flurry of activity — and the associated queries I was getting — six years ago had slowed to a trickle.

But in the last six months there has been a substantial rekindling of activity, with many landowners being approached by solar farm developers.

I am not going to get into the trade-off between the need for green energy and the impact on rural landscapes; instead, I will focus on the financial benefit, the practical reservations and the tax implications for anyone thinking of leasing their land to solar companies.

Financial benefit

The typical rent on offer is €1,000-1,200/ac, which generally represents an annual return on investment of 10pc or more.

That’s as good as it gets when it comes to any kind of property.

However, unlike leases for farming activities, the rent from solar farm leases is fully taxable. Intending lessors need to consider their net after-tax position as compared to leasing to a farmer, particularly if they also have entitlements available to rent.

Practical considerations

The most common issues that have arisen in my discussions with intending lessors are:

■ Land leased to a solar company will typically be for a term of 35 years. Intending lessors need to be convinced that taking the land out of productive agriculture for the next generation is something they are comfortable with.

■ The prospect of having their land covered with solar panels does not rest easy with every landowner.

■ Solar farms can attract resistance and generate controversy in certain areas. Dealing with such reactions may not be for everybody.

Income Tax position

Income derived from certain leases of farmland is exempt from tax; this was brought in to encourage landowners to lease out land on a long-term basis to active farmers, thereby encouraging more productive use of the land.

Solar companies are not active farmers and as such are not eligible lessees, so the rent received will not be eligible for tax relief.

Read More

Capital Acquisition Tax issues

Most farm successors avoid a liability to Capital Acquisitions Tax (gift or inheritance tax) by availing of Agricultural Relief.

This relief is available on land which solar panels are installed on, provided that the area of land occupied by the solar panels and ancillary equipment does not exceed half of the land comprised in the gift or the inheritance.

Where such land is leased, it meets the active farmer requirement where all other conditions are met.

Landowners contemplating a lease to a solar company and also contemplating a transfer at some future date should seek professional advice before they make any move.

Read More

Capital Gains Tax issues

Most family transfers qualify for an exemption from Capital Gains Tax by way of Retirement Relief.

Similar to Capital Acquisitions Tax, entitlement to Retirement Relief will not be affected by the fact that solar panels are installed on land which is suitable for farming, where the area of the land on which the solar panels are installed does not exceed half the total area of the land concerned.

However, the presence of a solar farm on the land may increase the overall value of what is being transferred. Some bigger farmers over the age of 66 need to be conscious of the €3m upper limit that applies to family transfers in the context of being exempt from Capital Gains Tax.

Read More

Basic Payment considerations

The position in relation to lands occupied by solar panels is that cases will be examined on an individual basis.

The Department of Agriculture’s current approach on land eligibility is that where the area of a parcel covered by solar panels is 70pc or greater of the overall parcel, that parcel will be wholly ineligible.

If less than 70pc is covered by solar panels, and the agricultural activity is not hampered by the presence of the panels, the area not covered by panels may be eligible land.

The land covered by panels will only be deemed eligible where the landowner can continue to graze the land and has independent access, and there must be a clause in the lease allowing grazing over the leased land.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie