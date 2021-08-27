Martin O’Sullivan: Insuring against an inheritance tax shock

In my early years in practice, when capital tax reliefs were not as generous as they are today, I frequently encountered cases where substantial liabilities to Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) arose.

Some of our more senior readers will remember the days of ‘death duties’, which decimated many family farms.

Thankfully, nowadays gift or inheritance tax can be avoided with good planning in the vast majority of cases — but not in every case.

Land prices are edging their way back up to the heady heights of the boom years; that coupled with a growth in savings and investments, particularly Co-op and Plc shares, this has brought CAT back into play.

It is generally the non-farm assets that are contributing to the problem — not only are they subject to tax, they also create a situation where people can be denied essential reliefs such as Agricultural Relief, which subject to certain conditions will reduce the taxable value of farm assets by 90pc.

Good planning can be invaluable. I encounter far too many situations where it is too late to do anything about an impending liability, usually because the disponer is has died.

Often, a particular instruction in a will could have offered the beneficiary an escape route which could have saved thousands of euro, if not hundreds of thousands.

In other cases, the disponer may have had the foresight to take out insurance that might go some or all of the way to cover any future gift or inheritance tax liability.

I will deal with the two types of insurance policy that can cover CAT liabilities but are not in themselves liable to tax. You can have a policy that is a combination of both.

Section 72 policies

These are based around insuring the disponer’s life and using the policy proceeds to cover inheritance tax arising on their estate.

The cost of cover will be age-dependent and will be substantially lower for married couples where the cover will be on the life of the longest survivor.

The policy proceeds, insofar as they are used to pay Inheritance Tax, will not be taxable.

The conditions are:

■ The plan must state that it is taken out under the provisions of Section 72.

■ The policyholder covered must be the person paying the premium.

■ Generally, the level of life cover on the plan must be at least eight times the value of the premium being paid every year.

■ Regular premium payments must be made for at least an eight-year period.

■ If you stop paying regular premiums, even after the eight-year period, you cannot restart.

■ The premium cannot increase or reduce by more than 50pc in any continuous eight-year period unless as a result of a plan review by the life company.

The table below sets out the approximate annual premium cost for a couple of similar age who anticipate a CAT liability of €250k for their son/daughter when they pass on.

The premium assumes that the couple are non-smokers and that the policy will pay out on the death of the longest survivor.

Section 73 policies

This offers a tax-effective solution where a person wishes to pass on their assets during their lifetime, and there is a definite exposure to Gift Tax on the part of the beneficiary.

This is a type of savings policy where the proceeds are used to pay gift tax and the proceeds themselves are not liable.

So, for instance, if a parent was to gift a son or daughter cash or shares worth €500,000, that son or daughter would be liable to Gift Tax on €162,000 after claiming their tax-exempt amount, resulting in a gift tax liability of €53,460.

By taking out a Section 73 savings policy that would have a maturity value of €53,460 or more after eight years, the tax arising on the gift would be covered, while the €53,450 that the parent gifted the child to pay the tax would itself be tax-free.

Similar to S72 policies there are conditions such as: the premiums must be paid for at least eight years; the person giving the gift must pay the premiums; and if you stop paying regular premiums, even after the eight-year period, you cannot restart.

A further condition is that an existing savings plan cannot be used as the plan must be set up originally as a Section 73 policy.

As these are essentially savings policies, the return on investment will be negligible in the current low interest rate environment.

Forward planning

The minimum eight-year saving/premium requirement means that forward planning is essential.

People who would like to pass on some of their assets during their lifetime, or those who anticipate an inheritance liability for their children, should do a timely assessment of their situation to determine what action should be taken immediately rather than wait until the event is imminent.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie