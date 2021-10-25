Farming

Martin O’Sullivan: If you are caring for an ageing or disabled relative, you could have more money in your pocket from June 2022

Relaxation of conditions: To be eligible for Carer’s Allowance, you must be living with, or be in a position to provide full-time care and attention to, the person in need of care. Photo: Deposit

Martin O'Sullivan

The Budget brought welcome news to many individuals or families caring for an ageing or disabled relative.

Qualifying for the Carer’s Allowance a means-tested payment has been made easier by a significant relaxation in the two main conditions, from June 2022.

The savings disregard will be increased from €20,000 to €50,000 for an individual and from €40,000 to €100,000 for couples.

