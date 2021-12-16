Martin O’Sullivan: How will leasing affect your entitlements under the new CAP?

The details of the new CAP programme 2023-2027 are beginning to emerge, subject as always to final EU approval. In particular, the thorny question of leasing entitlements and whether it is now safe to sign up to a five-year or longer lease without jeopardising the medium-term security of one’s entitlements has been clarified.

Thankfully the concept of a reference year has been consigned to history.

Farmers who are leasing for the first time can lease their land and entitlements for five years or more in the knowledge that their entitlements are safe until at least the end of the forthcoming scheme, which at the earliest will be 2027. The same applies to farmers who hope to renew leases that have just ended or will end in the next few years.

The only piece of not so good news is that where a farmer leases out more than 80pc of his/her entitlements for less than five years, there is an annual clawback of 10pc of the number of entitlements held.

The story gets somewhat complicated, however, when it comes to determining what the payment value of the entitlements will be worth to the tenant under the new Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) scheme and what proportion of that payment he will be willing to pass back to the landowner.

Read More

Reduced entitlement value

All entitlements holding a payment value above the national average, whether farmed or leased out, will be subject to a reduction under the convergence programme, which is aimed at bringing all entitlements closer together in unit value.

All payments below the national average will see an increase and payments more or less equal to the national average will remain unchanged, while payments below the national average will see an increase.

The intention is that by 2026 there will be 85pc convergence as compared to the current 65pc. The national average payment is currently in the region of €269 per hectare, so farmers with an entitlement unit value above that figure can prepare themselves for a reduction.

Agreeing rent for entitlements

This is where the story gets even more complicated. The new payment that replaces the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) comprises two elements, namely the basic income support accounting for 75pc of the maximum payment and the optional eco-scheme measures that can account for the remaining 25pc.

To receive benefit under the eco-scheme element, farmers must choose two out of eight possible measures and the expectation is that most farmers will participate, as the measures are not unduly onerous. That said, there may be cost involved for the farmer and the likelihood of him being willing to pass back 100pc of the entire payment resulting from the leased entitlements is doubtful.

For farmers signing up to new leases now or in early 2022, the current BPS terms and conditions apply for the first year but from year two onwards, the BISS terms and conditions that will apply, so the drafting of a lease and the negotiation of rent of entitlements will need to bear this in mind.

The recommended approach to agreeing such terms is to concentrate on the percentage of the payment which the tenant receives in respect of the leased entitlements that will be passed back to the landowner.

That can be anything up to 100pc, depending on how anxious the tenant is to secure the land and how willing the landowner is to lease it to him.

Ideally leases being drawn up now or in the next few months should include a rent review provision in 2023.

Extending an existing lease

I frequently encounter leases that have been extended for a year or longer. Where the tax exemption on the rent is being availed of, this should be avoided.

Revenue will regard the extension as a new term so, in order to continue qualifying for the tax exemption, the extended term will need to be for a definite term of five years or more.

My recommendation in all cases, and particularly considering the changes that the new BISS scheme will bring, is to draw up a new lease at the end of the current term.

Preparing a proper lease

My colleagues in the farm consultancy division of our firm are frequently requested to attend court as expert witnesses in cases involving disputes over leases that have gone awry.

Such cases might never have arisen if the lease had been properly drawn up and the parties properly advised in the first place. The IFA Master Lease is an excellent template, but only a template, and should never be executed solely by the landowner and tenant without proper professional assistance from somebody who is knowledgeable and experienced in such matters.

I have found many leases to be silent on the subject of entitlements because clearly the person who prepared the lease had little knowledge of entitlements and ignored them.

There are many perils in leasing entitlements, not least the risk of penalties resulting in the landowner and/or tenant losing out.