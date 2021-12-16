Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: How will leasing affect your entitlements under the new CAP?

How to make the most of the new – and somewhat complicated – CAP programme

There are many perils in leasing entitlements, not least the risk of penalties resulting in the landowner and/or tenant losing out. Stock image Expand

Close

There are many perils in leasing entitlements, not least the risk of penalties resulting in the landowner and/or tenant losing out. Stock image

There are many perils in leasing entitlements, not least the risk of penalties resulting in the landowner and/or tenant losing out. Stock image

There are many perils in leasing entitlements, not least the risk of penalties resulting in the landowner and/or tenant losing out. Stock image

Martin O'Sullivan

The details of the new CAP programme 2023-2027 are beginning to emerge, subject as always to final EU approval. In particular, the thorny question of leasing entitlements and whether it is now safe to sign up to a five-year or longer lease without jeopardising the medium-term security of one’s entitlements has been clarified.

Thankfully the concept of a reference year has been consigned to history.

Most Watched

Privacy