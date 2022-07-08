Martin O’Sullivan: How to plan for your estate where there is no successor

Increasingly I find there is no son or daughter interested in taking over the family farm and while many of them might like the idea of inheriting and owning the farm, the reality is that they are never likely to farm it.

The day is more or less, but not entirely, gone where the farm is left to the eldest son living abroad. In my time, I have seen numerous instances of this which is patently unfair to the other siblings who in many cases are the ones that the parents may come to rely on in their autumn years to care for their needs.

PLANNING

An estate plan can be all about framing a will and passing on your assets after you are gone. Alternatively, it can be about passing on assets during your lifetime but more typically it will be a combination of both. Oftentimes, ensuring that the taxman or indeed the HSE do not get a good cut of the proceedings will require a degree of planning that may involve passing on some of your assets, particularly your land during your lifetime.

In general, my advice to farmers who have a number of children but none at home on the farm or likely to be at home on the farm is generally based around four main conditions:

1. Ensure that you are in a position to retain an active involvement to the extent that you wish to and for as long as you might want to.

2. Ensure that you have sufficient income from the farm to support your current lifestyle for as long as you are likely to need such income.

3. Divide your estate fairly and equitably among your children, taking account of the practicalities of who gets what.

4. Ensure that the taxman gets as little as possible.

RETAINING AN INVOLVEMENT

This is a hugely important element of any estate plan for many people. All the money in the world will not compensate for having nothing to get up for in the morning. Granted, some may be happy to retire and have no problem in seeing the farm leased out, but many will want to retain an active involvement and more or less carry on as before.

This can easily be achieved even if the land is transferred. Typically, a partnership is the preferred route nowadays, which allows the farmer to retain a fair degree of control if that is what he/she wishes. Such partnerships can be set up in anticipation of a transfer at some future time or can be set up at the time of transfer.

RETAINING SUFFICIENT INCOME

Nowadays, farmers are living longer, active lives, and many will not want to hang up their boots until such time as they are physically incapable. Again, the partnership structure can allow the farmer to be paid a partner’s salary which can be as much or as little as the partners agree.

Where the plan involves the land being transferred and then leased out, the opportunity for the retired farmer to get access to cash may be a bit more difficult but not impossible. One possible method is for the new landowners (presumably son or daughter) to make use of the annual small gift exemption to get money across to the parents.

Where both parents are alive and the son or daughter is married, this can amount to €12,000 per annum without there being any tax consequences for either party, as presumably the rent from the land is tax free. Obviously, if the land goes to more than one child, the possibilities are even greater. Another option would be where the deed of transfer contains a clause that requires the son or daughter to pay over a set sum annually for as long as the parent(s) live.

A FAIR AND EQUITABLE DIVIDE

Dividing your assets fairly and equitably may not always be simple but is always desirable if you are to ensure that your lasting legacy is not one of family disputes. Commonly, land may have limited access and may not easily lend itself to division.

These are matters that may require good professional advice. Over the years, I have frequently witnessed some perceived injustice or other in the distribution of the deceased’s assets. Establishing your children’s specific preferences can be very useful in the formation of your estate plan and may avoid trouble in the future.

AVOIDING THE TAX TRAPS

There are three taxes that need to be considered in any estate plan. These are Capital Acquisitions Tax (Gift/Inheritance Tax) in the case of both gifts and inheritances and Capital Gains Tax and Stamp Duty in the case of gifts but not inheritances.

All these taxes attract certain reliefs insofar as they relate to farm assets which if fully availed of can substantially reduce or eliminate any exposure to tax. Nowadays, it does not take a very large farm to exceed €1m in value and such an inheritance in the absence of relief could prove disastrous. For most farmers, Capital Gains Tax is generally not an issue in family transfers, but not so with Capital Acquisitions Tax.

In the vast majority of cases, proving eligible for either Agricultural Relief or Business Relief will be crucial if tax is to be avoided. Both reliefs grant a 90pc reduction in the taxable value of the farm asset being received which will render most farm transfers tax free. Eligibility for these reliefs can be straightforward in many cases but can be quite complex in certain circumstances.

SUMMARY

Estate planning is important for most farmers even though they may not think so. Putting a bit of thought and effort into your estate plan can be time and money well spent and may save a lot of trouble and cost down the line .

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie