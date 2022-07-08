Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: How to plan for your estate where there is no successor

Getting land assets in order can avoid unnecessary taxes, family disputes and generate income during retirement

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Martin O'Sullivan

Increasingly I find there is no son or daughter interested in taking over the family farm and while many of them might like the idea of inheriting and owning the farm, the reality is that they are never likely to farm it.

The day is more or less, but not entirely, gone where the farm is left to the eldest son living abroad. In my time, I have seen numerous instances of this which is patently unfair to the other siblings who in many cases are the ones that the parents may come to rely on in their autumn years to care for their needs.

Most Watched

Privacy