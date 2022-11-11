Farming

Martin O’Sullivan: How to offset tax when you sell shares

Capital Gains Tax on share sales can be as high as 33pc but there are ways to reduce the tax burden, so make sure you are clued up before you cash in

Martin O'Sullivan

Scarcely a month goes by that I don’t have a query about the tax implications of selling shares.

Many farmers, particularly those in the Glanbia and Kerry Co-op regions, have had the good fortune to have acquire shares through the various patronage schemes and spin-outs arising from the co-op entities selling off part of their shareholdings in the plcs.

