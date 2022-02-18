Martin O’Sullivan: How to cut your tax bill as you grow your farm

Savings: The Stock Relief general scheme allows 25pc of the increase to be deducted from taxable profits. Photo: Frank McGrath

Paying tax on paper profits can be demoralising, particularly for the owners of new or expanding enterprises.

Stock increases are a prime example of paper profits where the increased stock value, generally livestock, forms part of one’s profit and is taxed in the same way as income that you actually receive.

Thankfully, this issue has been acknowledged by successive governments with the introduction of four schemes of stock relief.

In each case, all trading produce that is typically sold off the farm such as livestock and crops is eligible for stock relief, plus all direct inputs such as feedstuffs, fertilisers, seeds and sprays.

Stocks related to expenses or overheads such as diesel or machine parts are not eligible.

General Scheme

Open to all farmers including limited companies. You can claim a deduction of 25pc of the increase in stock value in computing your taxable profits.

Example

Opening stock at January 1, 2021 is €90,000, and closing stock at December 31, 2021 is €110,000. This will result in a €20,000 increase in ‘profit’, which in the absence of stock relief would be fully taxable.

The general scheme allows 25pc of the increase to be deducted from taxable profits — here, a reduction of €5,000, with an associated saving in tax and levies of up to €2,750.

The relief must be claimed before the return filing deadline for the year in question.

Stock Relief cannot be claimed on the stock being transferred in the course of a typical family transfer, unless it is being bought on an arm’s length basis.

This scheme runs until December 31, 2024.

Young Trained Farmer Scheme

Young trained farmers can qualify for 100pc Stock Relief for a continuous four-year period provided they satisfy all the following conditions:

■ began farming in the year in which the first claim is made;

■ they satisfy a minimum level of academic training, typically a Green Cert;

■ they are under 35 years of age at the start of the year;

■ they submitted a business plan to Teagasc or the Minister for Agriculture for any other purpose, on or before October 31 of the year of assessment following the year of assessment in which the individual first becomes a qualifying farmer.

The amount of stock relief available is limited to €40,000 in a single tax year or an aggregate €70,000 in ‘cash equivalent’ over four years — the amount of tax that was saved by availing of the reliefs.

The scheme runs until December 31, 2022.

Partnership Scheme

Where one or more of the partners in a registered farm partnership is eligible for the 100pc scheme, they can claim 100pc stock relief against their share of the profits and the remaining partners can claim 50pc relief.

The maximum amount of stock relief that can be claimed at 50pc is limited to €15,000 in cash equivalent over a three-year period.

The scheme runs until December 3, 2022.

Stock relief for compulsory disposal of livestock

Where the receipts from the disposal of livestock are reinvested in livestock, the farmer may claim stock relief equal to the ‘excess’ — the difference between the compensation received and the opening stock value of the stock disposed of.

Provided the full proceeds of the compulsory disposal are reinvested within four years , 100pc of the ‘excess’ may be claimed by way of stock relief. Where the full proceeds are not reinvested the stock relief is reduced proportionately.

Creative use of stock relief

Stock relief offers an opportunity to achieve significant savings — and is never clawed back.

In certain instances where a farmer has a particularly good year, he/she might consider buying stock towards the end of the year in order to claim stock relief, so reducing the taxable profit in that year.

Disposing of the stock a few weeks later at no profit would not undo the benefit gained by claiming relief.

The opportunities may be even greater where a young trained family member has started a separate farming enterprise and is entitled to claim 100pc relief. Legitimate disposals among the patent and son/daughter may yield significant tax savings.

Summary

Stock relief can be a very valuable tax mitigation measure but thought and planning will need to go into when and how it should be claimed.

■ It cannot be claimed in a year in which a farmer ceases to trade. This may affect farmers who are ceasing to trade because they are forming a limited company.

■ Stock relief cannot create or increase a loss.

■ Unused capital allowances in the year of the stock relief claim cannot be used to create or increase a loss.

■ Where stock relief is claimed, unused losses or capital allowances from a previous year are not available to carry forward to a subsequent year. So it might be more beneficial not to claim in such instances.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie