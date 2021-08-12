Martin O’Sullivan: How to avoid the Capital Gains Tax traps

Sometimes advertisers offering financial services boast that the small print does not contain any ‘sneaky stuff’. The same could not be said for Capital Gains Tax (CGT).

The view I generally encounter with farmer clients contemplating a transfer of the farm to a son or daughter is that stamp duty and possibly gift or inheritance tax are the main hurdles to be jumped.

Not necessarily so. Increasingly I am encountering problems with CGT in a variety of situations, which are listed in the table below.

Generally, a potential CGT liability can be avoided by availing of Retirement Relief, which is available to farmers aged over 55; despite its name, the farmer does not have to retire to avail of it.

There are two versions of Retirement Relief, one which relates to family transfers and one which relates to a sale of the farm assets such as land. To qualify for either, the land must have been owned and farmed for the 10 consecutive years prior to transfer or, in the case of a sale, prior to entering into a letting/lease agreement by a person who is 55 years or older.

Family transfers

If the land in question is under €3m in value and has been owned and farmed for 10 consecutive years prior to transfer or first letting, the transfer will be free of CGT where the transferor is over 55 years.

Where the transferor is over 66, an upper limit of €3m will apply, and any value being transferred over that figure will be subject to CGT at 33pc.

In the case of transfers to a child (son, daughter, favourite niece/nephew) where the land was rented or leased out prior to transfer, the maximum period in which the land can have been leased is 25 years, unless the transferor was a participant in the Early Farm Retirement Scheme.

A child of a deceased child will qualify as a child for this relief.

In the case of family transfers where the land has been rented out for a number of years prior to transfer or where the transferee has had the use of the land, it is not necessary to have a formal lease in place at the time of transfer — unlike transfers or sales to unrelated parties, which do require a formal lease to be in place since December 31, 2016.

Use by a spouse

Where the farm is jointly owned by a husband and wife or where both spouses enjoy separate ownership and one had little or no involvement in its running, a question may arise as to whether that spouse satisfies the ‘10 year farmed’ condition.

Or the farm may have only been placed in joint names within the last ten years, so the ‘10 years farmed’ rule on the part of one spouse may not be satisfied.

The 10-year ownership requirement for a spouse in joint ownership is not a problem as his/her spouse’s period of ownership will cover both spouses, but the ‘10 years farmed’ requirement must be satisfied.

Such situations should be approached with caution and good tax advice sought.

CGT, like most other taxes, is subject to self-assessment and these issues may not raise their heads until Revenue decide to do an audit, which could be several years after the transfer had occurred.

Surviving spouses

The period of ownership and use of the land by a deceased spouse is considered in satisfying the 10-year rule where the surviving spouse decides to dispose of that land.

Shares in a family company

To qualify for Retirement Relief in disposing of or transferring shares in a family company, the person disposing must have been a working director for a minimum period of 10 years during which he/she was a full-time working director for not less than five years.

This is an important point for spouses who are not working directors in a family company but who have a shareholding.

The relief also applies to land, buildings and machinery the individual has owned for at least 10 years, provided such assets were in use by the company and were disposed of at the same time and to the same person as the shares.

Transferring land into joint names

While transfers between spouses are exempt from tax, any such transfers will eat into the €750k/€500k threshold depending on the value of the property transferred.

In other words, if a husband places the farm worth €1m in joint names with his wife, he will have used up €500k of his tax-free threshold that might have been available for offset against a future sale of land.

Non-family sales

Providing that land was owned and farmed for 10 years prior to the date of sale or prior to first letting and the sale proceeds are less than €750,000, a farmer over 55 and under 66 may dispose of part or all of his farm free of CGT.

Where the person disposing is over 66, the limit is reduced to €500,000.

Where disposal proceeds exceed €750,000 (or €500,000) there is marginal relief which is based on the excess proceeds over the relevant limit being subject to 50pc tax.

This applies up to the point whereby taxing the actual gain at 33pc becomes more beneficial.

It is important to note that a subsequent disposal may result in a clawback of relief already gained.

The €750,000/€500,000 is a lifetime limit so once you have exceeded it, any further disposals may result in tax being charged on the earlier disposal.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie