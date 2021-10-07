Martin O’Sullivan: How to avoid family conflict where there’s no obvious successor to take over the farm

Advising farmers who have an obvious successor to take over the family farm is generally a simple task.

In most cases the other siblings are on board and have no difficulty with the farm going to the appointed one.

Taxation is rarely an issue as the successor will most likely qualify for the Stamp Duty exemption along with Agricultural Relief, resulting in no exposure to tax on the transfer.

Contrast that with a situation where the farmer has four or five children, none of whom intend to farm the land but all of whom expect to benefit.

No farmer likes to countenance the prospect of being the last of many generations to farm the land, but sadly this is becoming the norm rather than the exception.

Dealing with estate planning in such situations can be extremely difficult. The farmer can be conflicted between being fair to his children and not wanting the farm to pass out of the family name.

In other words, does he leave it all to perhaps the eldest son and allow the others to whistle Dixie, or does he leave it between all his children?

The problem with leaving it to the eldest son is that he may be sowing the seeds of discord among the siblings — and there is no guarantee that the farm won’t be sold in any event.

On the other hand, the risk in leaving it between all the children is that it may end up in a row if they can’t agree on what to do with it.

Hobson’s choice!

Read More

Approach

Experience has taught me that consulting family members can be hugely beneficial.

Being asked what they would like to get will often yield a far more satisfactory response than being told what they are going to get.

Parents are generally the glue that holds a family together and achieving consensus can be far easier when they are alive than when they are gone.

I have seen many instances where agreement among the siblings was surprisingly easily achieved in situations that did not result in an equitable divide — often smoothed

by deference to the parent’s feelings.

So, the advice is to consult your children and ask them what their expectations or hopes are. You may not always get the response you had hoped for, but you will establish where each one stands and that will assist you in making your final decision.

It may also make up your mind as to whether you deal with matters by way of a will or lifetime transfer(s).

A will or outright transfer?

Where the transfer is not going to happen straight away, having a will in place that reflects your intentions is essential.

Where there is no good reason not to do a transfer, I always recommend that it happens as soon as possible.

Firstly, presumably you will be transferring with the knowledge and agreement of all of your children, which could change with the passage of time.

It will also achieve the benefit of dealing with the matter while you know what the tax implications are, rather than run the risk that the tax regime at the time of your death may not be as benign as it currently is.

A further possible benefit is that if you need nursing home care in the future, the clock would have started ticking on the five-year look-back period.

If you are uncomfortable about transferring for whatever reason, you should seek advice as to whether your fears are justified.

You should not transfer under duress where you feel there are going to be negative consequences.

Read More

Part or entire asset transfer?

If you are happy to do a lifetime transfer of your farming assets, your next decision is whether you transfer all or part.

This may be determined by your personal financial resources. If you are satisfied that you have sufficient resources to grant you a comfortable retirement, you may be happy to transfer the entire.

If you are unsure of having the resources to meet some unexpected financial need, it might be wise to retain some portion of the farm.

A possible consequence is that eligibility for financial support towards future nursing home care may be impacted, whereby the land may have to be sold after your death.

My advice is, if there is no successor dependent on the farm, you should consider your own best interests first — if retaining some land gives you a sense of security, retain it!

Read More

Where to begin — a step by step approach

A succession planning process requires consideration, dialogue and consultation. This step-by-step guide is designed to involve all of the relevant parties at the most appropriate time:

■ Set out your preferences;

■ Discuss with your spouse;

■ Discuss with your children;

■ Consult a reputable succession planning expert (ideally an agricultural advisor/consultant who is experienced in this area);

■ Consult your tax advisor;

■ Decide if you are going to do a lifetime transfer or simply update/make your will.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie