Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: How to avoid family conflict where there’s no obvious successor to take over the farm

You want to keep the land in the family but none of your children want to farm it. What can you do? The first step is to start talking

'Parents are generally the glue that holds a family together and achieving consensus can be far easier when they are alive than when they are gone'. Image: Deposit Expand

Close

'Parents are generally the glue that holds a family together and achieving consensus can be far easier when they are alive than when they are gone'. Image: Deposit

'Parents are generally the glue that holds a family together and achieving consensus can be far easier when they are alive than when they are gone'. Image: Deposit

'Parents are generally the glue that holds a family together and achieving consensus can be far easier when they are alive than when they are gone'. Image: Deposit

Martin O'Sullivan

Advising farmers who have an obvious successor to take over the family farm is generally a simple task.

In most cases the other siblings are on board and have no difficulty with the farm going to the appointed one.

Taxation is rarely an issue as the successor will most likely qualify for the Stamp Duty exemption along with Agricultural Relief, resulting in no exposure to tax on the transfer.

Most Watched

Privacy