Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: How to avoid Capital Gains Tax on family transfers

Retirement Relief can sidestep a huge tax liability if you are over 55 — even if you are not retiring. But there are conditions you need to know about

Passing it on: Family transfers refer to transfers to a son, daughter or a niece/nephew who has worked full-time on the farm for the previous five years Expand

Close

Passing it on: Family transfers refer to transfers to a son, daughter or a niece/nephew who has worked full-time on the farm for the previous five years

Passing it on: Family transfers refer to transfers to a son, daughter or a niece/nephew who has worked full-time on the farm for the previous five years

Passing it on: Family transfers refer to transfers to a son, daughter or a niece/nephew who has worked full-time on the farm for the previous five years

Martin O'Sullivan

When it comes to transfering the farm to a relative, many of my clients feel that the main hurdles to be jumped are stamp duty and possibly gift or inheritance tax.

Not necessarily so. Increasingly I am encountering problems with Capital Gains Tax (CGT) in a variety of situations.

Most Watched

Privacy