Martin O’Sullivan: How to avail of Retirement Relief – even if you have no intention of retiring

If you are over 55 and want to transfer land, Section 598 Relief could save you thousands in Capital Gains Tax

Pitfalls: If you are over 55 and if there is a possibility that you might sell land in the future, seek good advice before transferring that land into joint names Expand

Martin O'Sullivan

When the Department of Finance conceived an exemption from Capital Gains Tax for certain sales and transfers of property for people over the age of 55, they called it Retirement Relief.

They assumed that anybody selling a parcel of land or transferring a farm was retiring.

