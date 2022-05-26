Martin O’Sullivan: How to avail of Retirement Relief – even if you have no intention of retiring

When the Department of Finance conceived an exemption from Capital Gains Tax for certain sales and transfers of property for people over the age of 55, they called it Retirement Relief.

They assumed that anybody selling a parcel of land or transferring a farm was retiring.

Thankfully they did not make retirement a condition of these valuable reliefs — as many people who avail of the reliefs have no intention of retiring.

Retirement Relief comes in two versions.

Section 598 relief applies to sales or disposals of business or farm property.

The more common Section 599 relief (which I will deal with in my next article) applies to family transfers of farms or businesses. In the eyes of Revenue, a voluntary transfer is no different to a sale, but Retirement Relief can offer an exemption from tax in the case of family transfers.

Read More

Section 598 relief

People over 55 and under 66 can sell up to €750,000 worth of their business assets such as land, free of Capital Gains Tax, whether that be a single sale or combination of sales.

For people of 66 or over, the limit reduces to €500,000.

Where the €750/500k lifetime limits are exceeded, the excess is taxed at 50pc unless it is more tax efficient to pay tax on the actual gain — which in certain situations can be as little as 10pc if the person disposing of the land has farmed it for three out of the past five years.

Assets that qualify

“Chargeable business assets” that qualify for Retirement Relief include:

■ Land being actively farmed, or;

■ Leased out land subject to certain conditions;

■ Shares in a family company;

■ Farm entitlements sold with land.

Read More

General rules

There are terms and conditions that must be met, such as:

■ The relief is only available to persons over 55 years;

■ In the case of land, it must have been owned and farmed for the 10 consecutive years prior to selling, or;

■ Where land is rented out any time since December 31, 2016, it must be by way of a lease of a minimum five-year term.

■ Land that has been rented/leased out for 25 years or more does not qualify unless the person selling was a participant in the Early Farm Retirement Scheme.

■ Shares in a family company must have been owned for a minimum of 10 years and the person claiming the relief must have been a working director of the company for at least 10 years, during which he or she has been a full-time working director for at least five years.

Read More

Shares in a family company

Many farmers farming through a company may have accumulated a good pot of cash that they might wish to gain access to for a variety of reasons.

Most commonly, the reason is to gift money to their children as part of their succession plan.

Where the company has been trading for 10 years or more, the option of availing of Retirement Relief whereby they can extract up to €750,000 free of tax can be very attractive.

Transferring land into joint names

There are pitfalls to be aware of, such as when transfering land into joint names — which frequently occurs, to maximise the tax exemption on land leases.

A transfer between spouses is exempt from tax. However, where the transferor is over 55, it is regarded as a disposal and will eat into the €750k/€500k threshold depending on the value of the property transferred.

For example, Joe, who is 60, transfers his farm worth €1.5m into joint names with his wife Mary. By so doing he will have used up his entire €750k tax-free threshold that might have been available for offset against a future sale of land.

So if you are over 55 and if there is a possibility that you might sell land in the future, seek good advice before transferring that land into joint names.

More than one sale

I occasionally encounter a rather unfair situation where a farmer is contemplating a sale of land where he has previously sold some land and has availed of Retirement Relief.

The combined sale proceeds could well exceed his threshold, which will result in the original relief being clawed back in part or in full.

Again, the message to any landowner contemplating a sale, particularly where they have previously sold land or sites, is to seek professional advice before committing because the tax bill could be up to 50pc of the sale proceeds.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie