Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: How Budget 2023 will put money in your pocket

Income tax is down, pensions are up, there are incentives for slurry storage… but you should transfer farm property while the going is still good

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe deliver Budget 2023. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe deliver Budget 2023. Photo: Frank McGrath

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe deliver Budget 2023. Photo: Frank McGrath

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe deliver Budget 2023. Photo: Frank McGrath

Martin O'Sullivan

In the lead up to Budget 2023 rumours of bad things to come for farmers abounded . Thankfully, none of them proved to be true.

All the Capital Tax or Stamp Duty measures so valuable to farmers were left untampered with, and some were extended.

Most Watched

Privacy