Martin O’Sullivan: Everything you need to know about claiming the qualified adult allowance

This payment, paid to a couple alongside a State pension, is worth an additional up to €237 a week, but you must ensure you qualify

Martin O'Sullivan

Many farming couples get a joint State pension — as distinct from two separate pensions — made up of a full contributory non-means-tested pension for one spouse along with a means-tested increase for a qualified adult (IQA).

The non-means-tested element is straightforward: provided you have made the necessary PRSI contributions and you have a pulse, you will receive it until the day you die.

