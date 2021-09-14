Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Martin O’Sullivan: Business Relief can keep the taxman at bay when you don’t qualify for Agricultural Relief

Increasing numbers of people being gifted or inheriting farms are not eligible for Agricultural Relief, exposing them to vast tax bills, but there is often a solution at hand

Where eligibility for Agricultural Relief cannot be met, Business Relief can provide a satisfactory alternative in many cases Expand

Close

Where eligibility for Agricultural Relief cannot be met, Business Relief can provide a satisfactory alternative in many cases

Where eligibility for Agricultural Relief cannot be met, Business Relief can provide a satisfactory alternative in many cases

Where eligibility for Agricultural Relief cannot be met, Business Relief can provide a satisfactory alternative in many cases

Martin O'Sullivan

In most farm transfers or inheritances, eligibility for Agricultural Relief will ensure that no inheritance or gift tax will be due.

However, increasingly I am encountering problem cases where availing of Agricultural Relief is not possible because of the 80pc asset test — which requires that after receiving the gift or inheritance, 80pc of the recipient’s gross worth must comprise farm assets.

The benefit of this relief is that the taxable value of what they are about to inherit is reduced by 90pc. So a farm worth €1 million could have a taxable value of €100,000, which in the case of a son or daughter would mean no tax, and in other cases, a manageable bill.

Most Watched

Privacy