Martin O’Sullivan: Business Relief can keep the taxman at bay when you don’t qualify for Agricultural Relief

In most farm transfers or inheritances, eligibility for Agricultural Relief will ensure that no inheritance or gift tax will be due.

However, increasingly I am encountering problem cases where availing of Agricultural Relief is not possible because of the 80pc asset test — which requires that after receiving the gift or inheritance, 80pc of the recipient’s gross worth must comprise farm assets.

The benefit of this relief is that the taxable value of what they are about to inherit is reduced by 90pc. So a farm worth €1 million could have a taxable value of €100,000, which in the case of a son or daughter would mean no tax, and in other cases, a manageable bill.

But not qualifying for Agricultural relief could mean a liability of unmanageable proportions.

More and more people are failing to satisfy the 80pc asset test, often because successors have not stayed on the farm and have made their own way in life.

They may have set up their own business, and with property values rising, and increased savings, the 80pc test can a challenge for many, particularly unmarried people who do not have the opportunity to transfer assets to a spouse to make themselves eligible.

Where eligibility for Agricultural Relief cannot be met, Business Relief can provide a satisfactory alternative in many cases.

Business Relief

This relief will also attract a 90pc reduction of the value attributable to a relevant business property received by the beneficiary — with a farm business, this will typically include land, livestock, plant, machinery and Basic Payment entitlements.

Similar to Agricultural Relief, people claiming Business Relief must retain the farm property for a minimum six-year period, but there are a number of major differences between the two reliefs.

Business Relief v Agricultural Relief

■ Qualifying for Business Relief (BR) requires that the farm must have been operated as a going concern by the person giving the gift or inheritance for a minimum of two years prior to death, or five years prior to gifting. Not so for Agricultural Relief (AR) — it could have been leased out.

■ The person claiming BR must farm the holding for six years immediately following the gift or inheritance. Not so for AR, as it can be farmed by any full-time or qualified farmer.

■ Farm dwellings do not qualify for BR as they are not considered ‘relevant business property’. In the case of AR farm dwellings do qualify for relief.

■ Shares in a family farming company will qualify for BR when transferred along with land. Such shares are non-farm assets in the case of AR.

■ After inheriting or being gifted the farm in the case of BR, the letting of land on conacre is deemed a business. Not so for AR as the land must be farmed or leased.

Sale and replacement of business assets

If the business, or any business that replaced it, ceases to trade within a period of six years after the date of the gift or inheritance, the relief will be clawed back unless the business is replaced within one year by another relevant business property.

This could be any type of business, not necessarily farm.

The relief will also be clawed back if, within that six-year period, the business is sold or compulsorily acquired and is not replaced within one year by other relevant business property.

A clawback may also occur where land with development value at the outset is disposed of between years 6 and 10.

Example: Option 1

Joe dies and leaves his farm, farm dwelling, stock and machinery all valued at €1.5m to his son Pat, along with €50,000 worth of Co-op shares.

Pat is single and runs his own company and has a house worth €260,000 with no mortgage. He also has business assets worth €140,000, which includes the value of his own company.

Pat had assumed that he would qualify for Agricultural Relief (which would have reduced the taxable value of the farm assets to just €150,000, resulting in no tax) but because his non-farm asset value exceeds 20pc of his total asset value after receiving the inheritance, he does not.

He is now exposed to a Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) liability of €409,950. However, redemption may be at hand in the form of Business Relief.

Option 2

Based on the same scenario, because Pat is not eligible for Agricultural Relief, he is free to opt for Business Relief and decides to continue the active farming operation by employing some farm labour.

Say the farm dwelling is valued at €160,000; under Business Property Relief rules, Pat has inherited business assets worth €1,340,000 and other assets worth €210,000 (house plus Co-op shares).

This results in a taxable inheritance of €344,000 on which he will pay €3,000, a saving of €406,950.

Once six years have elapsed Pat will be free to dispose of or lease out the farm if he wants.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie