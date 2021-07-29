Farming

Martin O’Sullivan: A handy stepping stone to farm transfer — the benefits of the Succession Partnership Scheme

This is an ideal way to ease young farmers into the business while keeping the transferor involved — and saving money on tax

The scheme provides a roadmap towards succession, and it also offers a tax credit worth up to €25,000, spread over five years Expand
Martin O'Sullivan

Transferring the family farm is a big move for any farmer. Going from a position of total control to virtually no control can be daunting, and is often a reason to delay the succession process.

Another major concern is income and involvement post-transfer.

On the other hand, the intended successor may be working on the farm and may feel it is time for their future to be secured with formal recognition of their position as being more than just the ‘boy’ or ‘girl’ around the place, providing cheap labour.

