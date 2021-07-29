Martin O’Sullivan: A handy stepping stone to farm transfer — the benefits of the Succession Partnership Scheme

Transferring the family farm is a big move for any farmer. Going from a position of total control to virtually no control can be daunting, and is often a reason to delay the succession process.

Another major concern is income and involvement post-transfer.

On the other hand, the intended successor may be working on the farm and may feel it is time for their future to be secured with formal recognition of their position as being more than just the ‘boy’ or ‘girl’ around the place, providing cheap labour.

The ideal solution in many cases is the Succession Partnership Scheme, which offers a way of easing young farmers into the business in a meaningful way, while enabling the ongoing involvement of the parent for as long as they wish.

The benefits

The scheme provides a roadmap towards succession, and it also offers a tax credit worth up to €25,000, spread over five years and shared between the partners in proportion to their partnership shares.

This represents a cash benefit by way of tax saved.

The creation of a partnership can also be an efficient tax planning measure by utilising the low tax bands of the individual partners. In many cases this means the partners will not be liable to tax at the high (40pc) rate.

The process

Intending participants will have a formal partnership agreement drawn up by their agricultural advisor or consultant, registered with the Department of Agriculture.

The process requires the intending transferor to sign a legally binding undertaking that he/she will transfer (or sell) at least 80pc of the farm assets no sooner than three years from applying for the scheme and no later than 10 years.

This gives the intending transferor ample lead-in time to be sure they are doing the right thing while giving the intended transferee formal status within the farm business along with a time-frame for the eventual transfer of assets.

The partnership can continue for as long beyond 10 years as the partners agree.

Terms & conditions

For a partnership to be recognised as a qualifying partnership the following conditions must be met:

■ the farm partnership shall have at least two partners (people, not a limited company) and at least one must not yet have reached 40 years of age.

■ at least one member of the farm partnership must have been engaged in farming on farmland owned or leased by that person, consisting of at least 3ha of useable farmland for at least two years immediately preceding the date of formation of the partnership.

■ at least one other member of the farm partnership must have a qualification in agriculture as specified in the regulations and hold an entitlement to at least 20pc of the profits of the partnership.

■ the application for the scheme must include a five-year business plan.

Read More

Jointly owned assets

Where farm assets are jointly owned or farmed prior to the formation of the succession farm partnership, each party must agree to the transfer of those assets in accordance with the agreement.

Each individual who jointly farms the land which is to be transferred may become a partner, even though they may be a non-active partner.

Additionally, a farmer may form a succession farm partnership to transfer or sell farm assets jointly to a successor and the successor’s spouse/civil partner, even if the spouse/civil partner would be a non-active partner.

What if transfer fails to happen?

If the agreed transfer of the farm assets does not take place for whatever reason, the succession tax credit claimed by all partners will be clawed back from the farmer (landowner).

However, where it is shown to the satisfaction of the Revenue Commissioners that the farm assets were not transferred because the successor would not complete the transfer, the succession tax credit will be clawed back from the successor.

Where the farm assets were not transferred due to mutual agreement, the succession tax credit may be clawed back from the party(s) who claimed it.

It is worth noting that failure by either party, particularly the intending transferor, to execute the agreement may have legal consequences.

Read More

Age limit and Stamp Duty

The requirement that 80pc of the farming assets cannot be transferred until at least year 3 of the partnership may have implications for young trained farmers who are 32 or older and hoping to avail of the Stamp Duty exemption.

For such farmers to avail of this, the transfer has to take place before they reach their 35th birthday.

The net effect is that young trained farmers who are 32 or over cannot qualify under both measures.

So to avail of the Stamp Duty Exemption and the Succession Partnership Tax Credit, the partnership will have to start before the successor’s 32nd birthday.