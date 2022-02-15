Make sure you diversify, and don’t rely on the value of your land for retirement

It is a while now since I became eligible for the State pension but I still have no intention of retiring from active involvement in my farm and forestry, along with a few other business interests.

I firmly believe that once you give up working, in whatever capacity you still can, your body tells you that it is time to quit and head off to the next world.

Even if my back and shoulders are wrecked, there are still lots of things I can do and enjoy.

Many years ago, I realised that if I was to survive financially, I simply had to diversify. Farming is not what it used to be so we must use our heads and find additional sources of income.

At that time, I made a few hard decisions, raised some cash and invested in solid, relatively risk-free things like house property, a traditional provider of pensions for farming families.

Forestry also provided an excellent premium income at that time and was the foundation of a good wood-fuel business.

Sadly, both these investments are no longer what they were. Houses are overpriced and forestry has become overburdened by red tape and an extraordinary level of unworkable bureaucratic regulation.

So, what do you do? I am too old to advise, as you need to be young and active to see the opportunities that are always around.

Adding value to what you produce does help, however.

Why sell spuds when you can make them in to hand-cooked, bio-organic crisps?

Or why sell just trees when they can multiply in value as kiln-dried wood fuel?

When I was in my early 20s, I ran a disco with a friend and we operated out of clubs and hotels, making more money than we could have dreamt of. It didn’t last of course, but I mention it as an example of how, when you are young, you see openings that older people tend to miss.

Up to middle age we are relatively fit, active, confident and resilient. But after perhaps the age of 40, we realise that we need to build defences and put safety nets in place to protect ourselves and our families.

The value of our land often tends to lull us in to a false sense of security but it is income that matters and not the ever-varying value of any one asset.

Old sayings like ‘never put all your eggs in one basket’ are still true; especially valid is the one that goes ‘when everyone else is running, it is best to walk’, meaning that following the latest trend in farming or any other occupation is often a recipe for disaster.

Life is for enjoying and mixing work and leisure, and when we get older, making sure there are a few quid put by for a rainy day.

And always remember the old rhyme, ‘That money talks, you can’t deny, I heard it once, it said goodbye!’.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester in Co Kildare