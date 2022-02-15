Farming

Make sure you diversify, and don’t rely on the value of your land for retirement

Joe Barry in his forest in Co Kildare. Photo: Teagasc

Joe Barry in his forest in Co Kildare. Photo: Teagasc

It is a while now since I became eligible for the State pension but I still have no intention of retiring from active involvement in my farm and forestry, along with a few other business interests.

I firmly believe that once you give up working, in whatever capacity you still can, your body tells you that it is time to quit and head off to the next world.

