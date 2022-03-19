Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Limited company or partnership – what’s best for your farm?

Big decision: Every case is different and needs to be fully appraised. Photo: Deposit Expand

Close

Big decision: Every case is different and needs to be fully appraised. Photo: Deposit

Big decision: Every case is different and needs to be fully appraised. Photo: Deposit

Big decision: Every case is different and needs to be fully appraised. Photo: Deposit

Martin O'Sullivan

Many larger farmers have switched to limited companies, but plenty are still weighing up their options and wondering if a partnership is a better choice.

Every case is different and needs to be fully appraised before making such a move.

Most Watched

Privacy