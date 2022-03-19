Limited company or partnership – what’s best for your farm?

Many larger farmers have switched to limited companies, but plenty are still weighing up their options and wondering if a partnership is a better choice.

Every case is different and needs to be fully appraised before making such a move.

While tax bills are generally the biggest factor, you should also take into account capital investment plans, succession and non-farm income sources.

Partnerships can offer significant, albeit limited, tax savings along with certain other financial incentives such as enhanced TAMS grants and Succession Partnership incentives.

Limited companies can offer unlimited tax savings but not the same enhanced grant supports.

It’s all about assessing the benefits of each structures in your case.

Factors favouring incorporation

■ You are currently paying tax at the high rate.

■ Your medium-term income projections looking positive.

■ You have moderate levels of personal drawings.

■ Your Farm Buildings Allowances are running low.

■ Succession Farm Partnership is not relevant.

■ You have not drawn certain TAMS grants in the past five years.

■ You have significant value in stock and farm machinery.

■ You might consider buying land in the future.

Factors favouring partnership

■ You are not currently paying tax at the high rate.

■ You have plans for a significant investment in farm buildings, or you have recently invested significant sums in farm buildings.

■ A Succession Farm Partnership is a viable option.

■ You have drawn certain TAMS grants in the past five years.

Decision time

It comes down to money and weighing up the financial benefit of either option over, say, a five-year period.

It’s quite a simple matter to establish the added benefit of TAMS grants that a partnership structure might attract which will be a maximum of €48,000.

The Succession Partnership Scheme offers additional tax credits of up to €25,000, so in total there could be a benefit from going the partnership route of up to €73,000 before we consider the tax position.

So how much of a tax saving would justify company formation as compared to a partnership?

Given that company set-up cost will be €2-3,000 greater than a partnership set-up cost, and annual accounts and returns will be up to €1,500 more, there certainly needs to be a tax saving in going the company route.

The extent of this saving will be determined by whether lower grant aid or Succession Scheme tax credits come into play.

Case study

I come across this type of scenario on a regular basis. John is a 55-year-old dairy farmer with an average taxable profit of €90,000. His wife Mary is a full-time teacher, earning €40,000 a year.

Personal drawings from the farm amount to €35,000.

Their son Seán is 29 and is full-time employed on the farm receiving a wage of €22,000.

John’s tax bill has gotten out of hand; this, coupled with Seán’s succession, has prompted him to consider either a limited company or a partnership.

Additional farm buildings are planned, estimated to cost €120k. These could benefit from the higher registered partnership TAMS rates amounting to an additional €28k in grant aid. In addition, a Succession Farm Partnership is under consideration.

Current tax position

John is treated the same as a single person as Mary is claiming all her credits and bands which leaves John with a liability to Income Tax, PRSI and USC of €33,284.

Seán is paying tax, PRSI and USC on his €22,000 wage amounting to €2,158. So, the combined farm tax cost is €35,442.

Tax liability in partnership

We will assume that profits are shared on a 50/50 basis. The relevant farm profit before Seán’s wage is €113,000, which will now be shared at €56,500, each giving rise to a combined liability to tax €31,494.

This is a saving of €3,948 in tax, compared to the existing sole trader structure.

Tax liability in a company

To fund the net personal drawings requirement of €35,000 after tax, John will need a salary of €45,000 from the company, which will result in him paying €10,300 in Income Tax, PRSI and USC.

Seán’s position remains unchanged at a tax cost of €2,158.

Assuming the same farm profit and after deducting John’s salary, the company will have a Corporation Tax bill of €5,625, resulting in a total tax liability for John, Seán and the company of €18,083 — a saving of €17,359 on the current position.

Summary

By forming a partnership with his son, John will save €3,948 a year in tax over his current sole trader status.

By forming a company, John will save €17,359 — a net tax advantage over the partnership of €13,411.

But the tax saving must be weighed up against the possible loss of €28k in grant aid and €25k in succession partnership tax credits.

This means it will take four years before the tax savings from forming the company will show a net gain.

Conclusion

Assessing the pros and cons of company formation versus a partnership requires that all relevant aspects are included in the calculations and that the decision is not simply about tax savings.

However, tax savings will be a major influence and the case study underlines how, in a marginal case, a company may suit later rather than sooner, to avoid a clawback of TAMS grants.

Having a five-year projected tax profile prepared is essential in deciding on the preferred trading structure because basing your plans on the previous few years’ profits may not be relevant in the case of an expanding or improving operation.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie