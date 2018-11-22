Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 22 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Kerry and Cork credit unions team up with farm lending scheme

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Six Credit Unions in the Kerry and Cork region have come together to develop a new Farm Lending product called Cultivate.

The Credit Unions who are collaborating on this new offering are; Killarney, Listowel, Cara (Tralee, Killorglin and Castleisland) in Kerry and Ballincollig, Bantry Credit and Kanturk Credit Unions in Cork.

The new Credit Union farm lending offering will be branded under the name "Cultivate" and the plan is to have it launched in early Spring 2019.

The lending project is modelled on a pilot initiative by four Credit Unions in County Galway who launched the Cultivate brand. Since its introduction, Cultivate has proved very popular with farmers with over €10m in loans issued.

The Cultivate farm loans are for a wide variety of purposes, everything from working capital, cash flow, farm development, livestock purchase, farm machinery purchase, rural enterprise funding, and start up farm finance.

Brendan Heneghan, former Regional Manager with Teagasc, is the project manager of the Cultivate brand and he said that in the coming weeks, each Credit Union will host a meeting to get the views of farmers on farm credit.

Also Read

Corkman

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

'EU auditors are ignoring importance of direct payments to farmers'- Hogan
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories must pay more for top grades, insists expert
Photo Brian Farrell

Sheep farmers call for urgent clarification as CLP problems mount
Stock photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

'If it's too good to be true, it probably is' - farmers warned of latest online...
Joe Hartnett with his Beetroot

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: See behind the scenes at Ballymaloe Foods...
Veterinarian Jean-Marie Surer anaesthetises calves before removing their horns, ahead of a national vote on the horned cow initiative (Hornkuh-Initiative) on November 25, at a farm in Marchissy, Switzerland, November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Cows with or without horns? Swiss to vote on Sunday
Cheddar cheese producers want to retain and grow their UK markets

'No evidence' of UK stockpiling Irish food but Bord Bia warns of possible tariffs of...