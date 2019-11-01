It won't pay vast majority of farmers to be VAT registered. So why bother?

While registering for VAT will enable you to claim back VAT paid on purchases, it will not pay the vast majority of farmers to be registered.

No farmer or farming company is obliged to register for VAT but some do and many wonder if they should. Those who do not register receive what is known as the 'flat rate refund' on sales of livestock, milk and grain which currently amounts to 5.4pc which is designed to offset the VAT paid on goods and services.

In addition, all farmers, farm partnerships and farm limited companies who are not registered are entitled to claim a refund of VAT incurred on capital expenditure on farm buildings, land improvement and also on certain items of fixed plant such as bulk tanks, milking facilities, automatic scrapers etc.

Registered farmers are not entitled to the flat rate refund so this begs the question, why would anyone bother to register?.

This is a very valid question as the net after-tax benefit of registration can often-times be minimal if not a negative quantity.

In addition, there may be consequences of registration if one is to cease farming or even sell up.

I will deal with these consequences later in the article but firstly I will go through the process of how to determine whether VAT registration is a viable option.

Assessing your VAT profile

While it is the case that most farmers will not benefit by being registered for VAT it is a simple task to assess your position to see if you would benefit by being registered.

To do this you will need the most recent five years' farm accounts and take the average expenditure on VATable inputs and overheads and calculate the VAT that you would have incurred.

You then establish your average VATable sales and calculate the VAT that was included in those sales and compare the two figures. The difference between the VAT paid out and the VAT received over the five years will quickly make up your mind as to whether you should register or not.

Bear in mind that you would have been entitled to claim back VAT on any capital expenditure on farm buildings, fixed equipment or land improvement in any event.

The case study set out in table A is based on an actual example of five years accounts and shows that registration in this case would actually have cost €2,962 per year apart from any additional charges for book-keeping.

Claiming VAT refunds

Most farmers will be familiar with the VAT rebate facility for un-registered farmers known as the VAT58 claim.

Since earlier this year certain changes have occurred in regard to farmers who are not registered for VAT but who are reclaiming VAT by way of the VAT 58 process in respect of VAT paid on farm buildings, land drainage & reclamation, hedgerows, underpasses and fixed plant items.

Claims are now made online through eRepayments and to do so you will need the details of your claim including the invoice number, the supplier details and the amount of VAT being claimed.

You do not have to include supporting documentation for your claim, unless requested to do so but all invoices should be kept for six years as these may be required by Revenue for inspection.

You can still go back up to four years. Each claim must be greater than €125 and a separate claim must be made for each calendar year so you cannot submit a claim that spans two calendar years.

Claw-back for liability to VAT

Claiming back VAT whether as a registered or unregistered farmer can have consequences if you sell your farm or if you simply cease farming or indeed cease being registered.

There are a number of situations where VAT can be clawed back or where a disposal may be liable to VAT as follows;

(1) Where a farmer claims a VAT refund through the VAT 58 process, a claw-back arises if the farmer ceases to farm or ceases to use the buildings or land in respect of which the claim was made for farming purposes within twelve months of the VAT having been incurred.

While it might be unusual for a farmer to cease farming or to dispose of his holding within twelve months of doing a development, it can happen and in recent times it occasionally happens where a farmer decides to sell his farmyard to his limited company. In any event, it is something to bear in mind where a farm is being disposed of or where a farmer ceases to farm.

(2) A situation where a disposal could become VATable is where the land or farm buildings were developed within five years prior to the sale, VAT may be due on the sale even though the farmer may or may not be a VAT-registered person. This may cause a difficulty with the sale as the buyer, more than likely, will not be able to recover the VAT paid.

(3) A claw-back of VAT reclaimed on a farm development can arise where a VAT registered farmer disposes of land containing the development in question between year 5 and year 20 following the claim unless the purchaser is agreeable to apply VAT on the sale which would be unlikely.

(4) Where a registered farmer decides to de-register they will be liable to repay the net benefit, if any, as compared to if they had not been registered in the three years prior to ceasing.

