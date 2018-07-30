Is your farm over borrowed compared to others?

Irish farmers invested almost €835 million in 2017, an increase of 16% on the 2016 level, figures from Teagasc show, with the typical farm investing jus tshy of €10,000.

On-farm investment was highest on dairy farms, at an average of €25,172 (up 54pc on 2016 levels).

Overall, dairy farms accounted for almost half of the total on-farm investment in 2017, the figures show.

Across farm systems, almost two-thirds of farms (63pc) have no farm business related debt.

The figures, from the Teagasc National Farm Survey, show that the figure varies considerably by farm type, with 62pc of dairy farms having borrowings in 2017, compared to only 27pc of cattle rearing farms.

About one-third of tillage and cattle (other) farms had borrowings with the figure a little lower (29pc) on sheep farms.

Average Farm Debt 2017

Of those dairy farms with debt, the average figure was €101,160. This reflects a 3pc increase in borrowings year-on-year, in the context of a doubling of new investment on these farms in 2017.

This would indicate that a significant proportion of this investment was financed internally, according to Teagasc.