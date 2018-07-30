Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 30 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Is your farm over borrowed compared to others?

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Irish farmers invested almost €835 million in 2017, an increase of 16% on the 2016 level, figures from Teagasc show, with the typical farm investing jus tshy of €10,000.

On-farm investment was highest on dairy farms, at an average of €25,172 (up 54pc on 2016 levels).

Overall, dairy farms accounted for almost half of the total on-farm investment in 2017, the figures show.

Across farm systems, almost two-thirds of farms (63pc) have no farm business related debt.

The figures, from the Teagasc National Farm Survey, show that the figure varies considerably by farm type, with 62pc of dairy farms having borrowings in 2017, compared to only 27pc of cattle rearing farms.

About one-third of tillage and cattle (other) farms had borrowings with the figure a little lower (29pc) on sheep farms.

Average Farm Debt 2017

Of those dairy farms with debt, the average figure was €101,160. This reflects a 3pc increase in borrowings year-on-year, in the context of a doubling of new investment on these farms in 2017.

This would indicate that a significant proportion of this investment was financed internally, according to Teagasc.

Also Read

Of those tillage farms with debt, the average figure was €66,859. As expected, debt figures on cattle and sheep farms are much lower, resulting in an average level of debt across farms with borrowings of €58,975.

The majority of farm related debt across systems is classed as long-term. Tillage farms are the exception to this, with 35pc of debt relating to hire-purchase and a further 30pc classed as short-term.

Although dairy farms have the highest level of borrowings, their debt to income ratio was lowest in 2017 at 1.07 compared to 1.88 on cattle (other) farms and 1.45 on cattle rearing farms.

The equivalent figures for sheep and tillage farms are 1.42 and 1.22 respectively.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Picture:Frank Mc Grath

Farmers face 'perfect storm' on winter feed following hot weather
'There is no denying that evolving consumer behaviours and ongoing digital innovation are changing the face of retail in the US, but TSC remains uniquely positioned to serve its key 'rural lifestyle' customer for years to come.' Stock image

A US rural lifestyle retailer that could corral rewards for investors

Over 70 pigs saved from slurry tank in Northern Ireland's largest ever...

No-deal Brexit would cause severe dairy shortages in UK
The Kirwans’ 151-registered Claas Jaguar 860 picking second-cut silage

‘We could be at it until October’ - This year’s silage season could extend into...
(Stock Photo)

Our farmyard is under daily siege from massive flocks of fearless crows
An average well would cost €2,500 for the borehole and €1,600 for the pump

Contractors digging deep as demand for wells soars