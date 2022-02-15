I’m so glad I put plans in place so I’ll be able to step back from the farm when I’m 65

Pension planning was first suggested to me when I was nearly 30 by our accountant at IFAC, and an appointment was made with an advisor in FBD.

Looking back now they were pivotal moments on my farming journey when I availed of advice from two individuals I trusted in companies born in agriculture.

They are still my accountant and financial advisor today.

One of the points from those conversations 30 years ago that influenced my decision greatly were the ‘power of time’ to grow a pension investment fund.

The conversations also initiated my desire to be financially independent of the farm by the time I was 65.

I wanted to ensure the farm would be viable for the next generation if they chose farming — this was an equally important leg of the stool, in that it would give me the option of stepping back from the day-to-day running of the farm.

My financial journey has required many adjustments along the way as circumstances evolved.

Cash-flow

In the early years, contributing to a pension conflicted with cash-flow on the farm — after living expenses, which I always saw as sacrosanct, it took away from the money available to reinvest in the farm.

One huge unintended benefit of this ‘conflict’ was that it introduced a clear focus on financials on the farm.

Instead of just using our accounts for tax purposes, we started using tools like the Teagasc Profit Monitor to measure or benchmark ourselves against other dairy farmers.

The creation of key performance indicators (KPIs) allowed me to set targets, and constantly strive to do better, always aiming to be in the top 10pc of farmers doing the Profit Monitor.

Without doubt this ongoing measurement improved the profitability of the farm and left us with some free cash.

By then I felt I was on target to have a self-funded pension by the age of 65 independent of the State pension, but other areas were emerging that required consideration, such as education.

But I was concerned that all our assets were either in the pension or completely tied up in the farm. This raised ‘what if?’ questions. What if we had health problems?

So I decided to put ‘life’ as well as ‘serious illness’ cover in place to protect our family as well as the farm.

I also set out to make the farm a safer place to work as a single farm accident could devastate a lifetime’s planning in an instant.

Around this time, I became much more aware of the importance of succession planning and the need for fairness.

I had seen other families struggle where everything was tied up in the farm, and for it to remain viable it could only go to one person, with possibly a burden attached to look after other family members along with a site if they were working locally and wanted to live there.

So rather than reinvesting everything in the farm, I needed a financial plan that would serve three purposes:

■ Equitable treatment of other family members in succession planning.

■ A rainy day or emergency fund for ourselves.

■ The option to step back before the age of 65 if desired or required.

For all of these plans to become reality they required planning and free cash, and most importantly, good health.

But without a plan, starting with the pension, none of them would be in place today.

Henry Walsh farms in Oranmore, Co Galway along with his wife Patricia, son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran