I’m so glad I put plans in place so I’ll be able to step back from the farm when I’m 65

30 years ago, my advisors convinced me to start pension planning. By focusing on the financial side, I have made sure I will be able to pass on a viable farm, I have access to an emergency fund, and I will have financial independence by the time I hit retirement age

Henry Walsh on his farm. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh on his farm. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh on his farm. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh on his farm. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh

Pension planning was first suggested to me when I was nearly 30 by our accountant at IFAC, and an appointment was made with an advisor in FBD.

Looking back now they were pivotal moments on my farming journey when I availed of advice from two individuals I trusted in companies born in agriculture.

