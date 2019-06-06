ICMSA and Farming Independent to hold urgent farm debt and vulture funds meeting

ICMSA and the Farming Independent are coming together to host a meeting to discuss farm debt, mortgage problems and vulture funds next week.

The meeting will be held in the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Co Tipperary on Wednesday, June 12.

The two bodies have come together to give affected farm families a way of presenting their problems to two of the state’s most expert professionals in the area of farm debt and mortgage.

Specialist accountant and insolvency practitioner Gary Digney will give advice to farmers and barrister Keith Farry who is a farm debt expert will also give a talk on the night.

The meeting will be chaired by ICMSA President, Pat McCormack, while Margaret Donnelly, Farming Independent Editor, Independent News & Media will also contribute to the discussion.

The experts will make short presentations outlining general problems and the floor will then be open to anyone who wants to ask specific questions and get specific responses.

Farmers with questions will not be obliged to identify themselves and a degree of privacy will be kept for those who want it.

ICMSA’s Pat McCormack said that the meeting will strike the balance between respecting people’s wish for privacy and attempting to go past general outlines and deal with specific aspects that may be common to many in attendance.

“It’s hugely important that farmers affected by this issue can feel free to come along and see how many others are in a similar situation or have similar concerns.

"We also want to give people the opportunity to set out their problems for Gary and Keith, two acknowledged experts in this field, because it’s always better to have the information than to be worrying on your own and unaware of possible responses.

“I’d really encourage people to come along because these kinds of opportunities to get the opinions of experts don’t come along that frequently,” said the ICMSA President.

