ICMSA and Farming Independent to hold urgent farm debt and vulture funds meeting

(stock photo)
(stock photo)
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

ICMSA and the Farming Independent are coming together to host a meeting to discuss farm debt, mortgage problems and vulture funds next week.

The meeting will be held in the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Co Tipperary on Wednesday, June 12.

The two bodies have come together to give affected farm families a way of presenting their problems to two of the state’s most expert professionals in the area of farm debt and mortgage.

Specialist accountant and insolvency practitioner Gary Digney will give advice to farmers and barrister Keith Farry who is a farm debt expert will also give a talk on the night.

The meeting will be chaired by ICMSA President, Pat McCormack, while Margaret Donnelly, Farming Independent Editor, Independent News & Media will also contribute to the discussion.

The experts will make short presentations outlining general problems and the floor will then be open to anyone who wants to ask specific questions and get specific responses.

Farmers with questions will not be obliged to identify themselves and  a degree of privacy will be kept for those who want it.

ICMSA’s Pat McCormack said that the meeting will strike the balance between respecting people’s wish for privacy and attempting to go past general outlines and deal with specific aspects that may be common to many in attendance.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

“It’s hugely important that farmers affected by this issue can feel free to come along and see how many others are in a similar situation or have similar concerns.

"We also want to give people the opportunity to set out their problems for Gary and Keith, two acknowledged experts in this field, because it’s always better to have the information than to be worrying on your own and unaware of possible responses.

“I’d really encourage people to come along because these kinds of opportunities to get the opinions of experts don’t come along that frequently,” said the ICMSA President.  

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Agri-Business

Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

'Independent regulator needed to protect farmers from being exploited by...
€1bn loan scheme: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Budget concerns sees agreement on future CAP pushed back
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Beef bailout fund to get Brussels green light this week

Thousands of farmers facing 'serious poverty' warns Teagasc
File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Distillers deny vast majority of grain used to make Irish whiskey is imported
Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Distillers have big questions to answer on role of grain...
Fonterra responsible for 30% of the world's dairy exports with revenue exceeding NZ$20 billion, is New Zealand's largest company.

Global leader in dairy suffers from struggling Chinese expansion plan


Top Stories

CAB officers at a previous farm raid. Image: Gardai

Garda criminal investigation unit carries out searches on farms
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

How can Irish beef producers survive in global race to the bottom on...

Rainfall three and a half times normal in the northwest - Silage work halted by...

New Zealand tightens oversight of how Fonterra sets farmgate milk...
Arnaud Caron, a French farmer drives an old Mc Cormick F8-413 combine, next to modern Claas 660 Lexion combine, as he harvests his last field of wheat, in Vauvillers, northern France, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat falls for second session to near two-week low
Debt levels per cow averaged around €1,550 for the 10,500 dairy farmers with sizeable borrowings.. Stock image

Dairy debt burden hits €1.3bn - Average borrowings total €118,446 in 2018
The 80ac holding is laid out in 15 fields.

Cork dairy farm breaks the million mark