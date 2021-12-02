How to save thousands in tax by employing family members

Many farmers pay their spouses and/or their children a wage as a means of paying less tax, which is perfectly in order if done correctly.

In many instances a son or daughter will not pay income tax or Universal Social Charge (USC), as the amount they earn falls under the threshold.

From January 1, 2022 a single person’s tax credit will enable a son or daughter to earn up to €8,500 free of income tax and USC, provided they do not have any other taxable income in that tax year.

Most employees are liable to pay PRSI but exceptions may apply in the case of certain family employments.

The son or daughter must reside with their parents on the farm to be exempt from PRSI.

However, if the business does not operate on a sole trader basis — for example if it is a limited company or a partnership — it is not considered a family employment and any wages paid will be liable to PRSI at 4pc.

This seems rather unfair if the partners or shareholders and directors are family members.

Tax relief on family wages

There are a number of conditions that apply to render family wages tax allowable.

■ The wages paid must be, in Revenue’s words, “wholly and exclusively for the purposes of the farming business”. So, wages paid towards assisting in the house or minding Granny are not allowable.

■ Wages have to be seen to be paid and are not simply an adjustment to personal drawings or a re-routing of money back to the parent.

This could be achieved by a bank or Credit Union account being opened in the joint names of the parent and child. Once the child is eventually seen to benefit from the money in the account, Revenue will have no issue.

■ The person receiving the wage must be a registered employee.

■ The person receiving the wage must be 14 or over.

Amount that can be paid

The amount that can be paid will depend in the first instance on the age of the child and what wage a child of that age could reasonably command for the work they do.

Typically, a rate equivalent to the National Minimum hourly rate (see the table below) can be easily justified; or where the nature of the work is similar to what an adult might do, the rate could be higher.

Under labour law a person aged 14 ord 15 may be employed for light work, provided it does not interfere with their schooling.

Children aged 15 may do eight hours a week light work in school term time.

The maximum working week for children outside term time is 35 hours.

The maximum working week for young people aged 16 and 17 is 40 hours, with a maximum of eight hours a day.





Full-time son or daughter

A son or daughter employed full-time on the farm is entitled to their personal tax credit along with the employee credit, which will enable them to can earn up to €17,000 per annum or €327 per week free of income tax —provided that they do not have any other taxable earnings.

He/she will not be liable to PRSI if they are living at home and the parent is operating as a sole trader.

They will however be liable to USC once the earnings exceed €13,000.

Where the parent is paying tax at the 20pc band and USC at 4.5pc, the net overall annual tax saving in employing a son or daughter and paying them say €300 per week, is €3,822.

If the parent was paying 40pc tax and 8pc USC, the saving would be €7,488.

Typically, wages to family employees fall far short of what could be justified in certain family situations, so it may be worth the parent’s while considering paying a higher wage that could be set aside for some future cost that the son or daughter might incur such as a house, wedding, car etc.

While the increased wage may result in the son/daughter paying tax at the 20pc rate and USC and PRSI at 8.5pc, the savings for the parent would be 40pc in income tax and possibly 12pc between USC and PRSI.

Saving tax on your spouse

Most farming spouses contribute in no small way to the operation of the business, whether dealing with the myriad of administration tasks and/or out in the yard.

So they can fully justify a wage, if they don’t already have a taxable income.

One option is to create a partnership which may also provide spouse with future pension, maternity or disability benefits. Another option is to pay the spouse a wage.

The benefit of either option is that it will extend the 20pc tax band. From January 2022 a married couple where one spouse has no income can earn up to €45,800 at the 20pc rate of tax.

However, the 20pc band could be extended to €73,600 by paying the spouse a wage of €27,800. This will provide a saving in tax of €5,560 where the farm profit is €73,600 or greater.

The family income will be unchanged as generally a wage of this nature can be legitimately funded out of personal drawings, thereby creating no additional drain on the farm cash-flow.

Partnerships and limited companies

Family employees of farming partnerships or limited companies will be liable to pay PRSI.

This may result in an enhanced pension benefit for many farming spouses who already have some PRSI contributions, whether through previous employments or by being allocated them through the ‘farming spouse’ or ‘home makers’ provisions.

It is important to check your PRSI contribution status, as increasing the number of contributions between now and retirement age may increase your pension.

This information can be applied for online by typing in ‘Request a copy of your Social Insurance contributions’ and then entering the details requested.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir

www.som.ie