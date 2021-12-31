How to save a fortune when transferring the family farm

Consanguinity relief is one such relief. It can be as hard to understand as it is to pronounce.

I frequently encounter incorrect interpretations of its application and rules surrounding its use.

I get more queries about it than most other tax reliefs, because many people confuse it with the Stamp Duty exemption that applies to young trained farmers.

What is consanguinity relief?

‘Consanguinity’ means being descended from the same ancestor, so the relief refers to transactions between related persons.

Consanguinity relief attracts a stamp duty rate of 1pc on conveyances of farmland whether by sale or gift between certain related persons. In no circumstance does it apply to transactions involving an unrelated person.

The relief represents a saving of 6.5pc of the value of the land being conveyed, compared to the standard rate of 7.5pc.

The relief is available to any party acquiring farmland from a related person.

There are no age limits for either party but there are strict terms and conditions that must be observed for a six-year period.

Related persons

For the purposes of consanguinity relief, related persons include a child, grandchild, parent, grandparent, step-parent, uncle, aunt, brother, sister, niece, nephew, step-brother, partner.

Related persons can also include a person who has resided with, was under the care of, and was maintained at the expense of the transfer or throughout a period of five years prior to that person reaching 18 years of age.

Cousins or in-laws are not eligible.

Conditions for relief

The individual receiving the land must farm it for a period of not less than six years, or must lease it for a period of not less than six years to an individual who will farm the land.

The person who does farm the land must be the holder of (or within four years become the holder of) a required farming qualification, eg, Green Cert.

Or if they do not have the required farming qualification they must spend not less than 50pc of their normal working time farming the land. Revenue accepts for the purpose of the relief that ‘normal working time’ is around 40 hours per week.

This enables farmers with off-farm employment to qualify for the relief provided they spend a minimum average of 20 hours per week working on the farm.

Where a person can make a plausible case that they are able to work 20 hours or more per week on average over the year, Revenue will grant the relief.

The land must be farmed on a commercial basis and with a view to the realisation of profits.

Revenue will allow the relief where the land is leased to a partnership or to a company whose main shareholder and working director farms the land on behalf of the company.

Read More

Points to note

■ Transfers to, let us say, your son and his wife as joint tenants will not qualify even in respect of the half interest passing to the son because the daughter-in-law is not related to the transferor.

■ Consanguinity relief may be claimed where property is being placed into a trust by parents for their child on the basis that the child is related to the person transferring.

■ A dwelling being transferred as part of a farm transfer will be valued separately and will be subject to 1pc duty irrespective of whether the land qualifies.

■ Underlying forestry land does not qualify as farmland, so does not attract the relief. Furthermore, planting the land during the six-year retention period may result in a clawback of relief.

Clawbacks

Where the person who farms the land is not in a position to farm on a full-time basis and is not the holder of a required qualification at the date of the transfer but intends to get the qualification within four years, the relief may be claimed at the outset.

However, if that person does not become the holder of a qualification within a period time, the relief is clawed back and an additional 6.5pc duty along with interest is due from the date of the transfer.

Where the conditions for relief have ceased to be met within the six-year time frame, the relief no longer applies and it is the responsibility of the transferee to advise Revenue and to pay the stamp duty (and any interest that has accrued) that would have been payable had the relief not been granted.

Revenue will take account of the circumstances surrounding the failure to comply in deciding whether the relief should be clawed back or not.

However, it would be expected in the case of a lease that the terms of the lease would include the conditions to ensure that the person entitled to the relief would not be disqualified.

A transferee who wishes to make the case for an exceptional situation should write to Revenue outlining the exceptional circumstances.

Exceptional situations will be considered on their merits, ; for example, where a farmer becomes incapacitated to the point where he or she is unable to continue farming.

Refunds

Where the transferee pays the full rate of stamp duty of 7.5pc in the expectation that they will not acquire the required qualification within the four-year time limit but their circumstances alter and they do acquire it, they may claim a refund.

Revenue will only make a repayment where a valid claim is received within four years.

Martin O’Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers’ Handbook and is a farm business and tax consultant based in Carrick-on-Suir; www.som.ie